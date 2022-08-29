A seasonable end to the weekend with clouds breaking for some sunshine by the afternoon. With more cloud cover compared to Saturday, temperatures didn’t climb quite as high, although we still managed the mid 80s in a lot of spots and the humidity was a bit more noticeable.
The week ahead will close out the month of August, and that also means we count down the final couple days of meteorological summer.
It will certainly feel like summer right through the final day of the month on Wednesday. That includes plenty of heat, with warmer than average highs around or just above 90 degrees most days, and enough humidity to make things more uncomfortable than they already are.
And in what has been a very dry summer, it should come as no surprise that things likely remain mainly dry through Monday as well.
We should see a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms return later Tuesday and Tuesday night, ahead of a cold front that will slide offshore on Wednesday.
And just like that as we turn the calendar to September and meteorological fall on Thursday, the heat and humidity will be gone and seasonably and comfortably warm highs closer to 80 degrees with refreshingly low humidity will be ours to enjoy later in the week, likely continuing into the start of the big Labor Day holiday weekend.
MONDAY
It will be a hazy, hot, and humid Monday to start the new work week, with a mostly cloudy morning giving way to a fair amount of sunshine by the afternoon.
Once that sun breaks out, afternoon high temperatures should climb to around 90 degrees, with some higher humidity making it feel a bit hotter still.
Just like the weekend, we're largely dry yet again, with the best chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm out west of the Interstate 81 corridor and closer to central parts of Pennsylvania.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
A solid southwesterly wind flow on Tuesday will keep the heat going across the region and really kick up the humidity. We expect highs to reach the low 90s Tuesday with heat index values several degrees warmer due to the higher humidity.
At the same time, a cold front will be tracking in from our north and west later in the day Tuesday.
The clash of the front with the hot and humid air will result in scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region later Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. This will be our next best chance for measurable rainfall with some heavy downpours possible in any thunderstorm.
We may also need to watch for a few stronger cells as well that could produce hail and gusty winds, especially from the Lehigh Valley and places north and west.
The cold front looks to clear the area for Wednesday moving offshore and allowing dry weather to resume across the region with a mix of sun and clouds.
The cold front should also take the higher heat and humidity with it meaning the last day of August and meteorological summer, while quite warm, should be a much more comfortable day compared to Tuesday. We expect the highs to reach the middle and upper 80s Wednesday.
REST OF NEXT WEEK
High pressure from the Great Lakes looks to settle in for Thursday and beyond leading to some really nice weather as we move towards the Labor Day holiday.
We expect highs Thursday and Friday to reach the low 80s with much lower and more comfortable dew points in the 40s and 50s. To top it off, both days look dry and mostly sunny.
High pressure looks to remain in control for the holiday weekend keeping the dry weather and mostly sunny skies around. Dew points and humidity also should remain low, although temperatures do look to climb a little bit higher through the 80s.
We expect highs in the mid 80s for Saturday, and upper 80s for Sunday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: