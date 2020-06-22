TODAY: Hot and humid as sun mixes with clouds; an afternoon shower or t-storm in spots. High: 91
TONIGHT: Warm and humid with a shower or t-storm early, then clearing with patchy fog late. Low: 68
TUESDAY: Hot and humid with clouds and sun followed by an afternoon shower or t-storm in spots. High: 91 Low: 69
The heat and humidity will take center stage through Tuesday. A southwesterly flow and enough sunshine during the day will send temperatures surge to around 90° while dew points hand in the upper 60s and at times poke into the low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will also be possible for through Tuesday, but the best won't come until the evening and even then the activity will be spotty at best. The reason for the threat of showers and thunderstorms will differ today and Tuesday as today's threat will come from a short-wave low that will weaken as it approaches Eastern Pennsylvania and Tuesday's will be the result of a cold front approaching from the Midwest. That cold front will move through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and then hang out near the Eastern Seaboard throughout the day on Wednesday. This will present the chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, but again they'll be scattered across the region. More importantly, it will shift our wind direction westerly and at times northwesterly, which will allow the humidity levels to drop during the day on Wednesday. Along with less humidity, we'll also experience slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday as highs fall back into the middle 80s. The humid weather with highs in the middle 80s will linger through Friday with mainly dry conditions and a decent amount of sunshine.
TODAY
Temperatures will soar to near 90° this afternoon thanks to a southwesterly flow and plenty of sunshine. With dew points in the upper 60s and at times reaching into the 70s, it's going to be an oppressive day in which strenuous outdoor activities should be limited during the peak heating hours. The area will primarily experience a dry day, but an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm shouldn't be completely ruled out, especially in the more mountainous terrain of the Poconos and Northern New Jersey.
TONIGHT
A short-wave low will move into Central Pennsylvania this afternoon causing showers and thunderstorms to erupt, some of which may become strong or severe. As the cluster of activity pushes eastward and towards Eastern Pennsylvania this evening, it is expected to weaken. However, this will need to be closely as a few of these showers and thunderstorms may sneak into our area, especially in areas northwest and west of the Lehigh Valley. Otherwise, another warm and humid night with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s can be expected with patchy fog forming late.
TUESDAY
Temperatures peak on Tuesday with the southwesterly flow a little stronger out ahead of the cold front moving in from the Midwest. This will send daytime highs into the low 90s all while dew points are still hovering in the upper 60s and low 70s, so again you'll need to take it easy during the afternoon and early evening hours. Speaking of the evening, this is when the shower and thunderstorm activity will pick up as the cold front nears the area from the west. The frontal passage itself will hold off until after the sunsets on Tuesday and with the loss of the daytime heating the activity may once again be spotty during late Tuesday evening and into the wee hours of Wednesday morning. As for the cloud cover, look for a mix of clouds and sunshine during the day with slightly more clouds toward sunset with the front moving closer.
WEDNESDAY
As the cold front hangs out along the Eastern Seaboard, the threat of showers and thunderstorms will remain, but at a slightly reduced rate. Timing them out like Monday and Tuesday won't be an option as the threat will stay fairly consistent throughout the day of a stray shower or thunderstorm popping up. The most positive change on Wednesday will be the less humid conditions that develop during the day as the wind turns from westerly to northwesterly late in the day. It'll still be warm with highs in the middle 80s, but you'll notice the difference by Wednesday evening. All the while we'll be looking at times of clouds and sunshine overhead.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
The chance for a shower or thunderstorm won't completely go away later this week, but one thing that will is the humidity, at least slightly. Dew points will drop in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front, probably to around 60 degrees, which is a lot more tolerable this time of year. However, a bit less humid won't necessarily translate to much cooler this time around as high temperatures are still expected to reach into the middle 80s Thursday and Friday. Again, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out with a trough rotating through the Northeast, but the activity will be stray with sunnier skies expected overall.