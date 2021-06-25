Perfect for some. Too cool for others. But love it or not, it certainly doesn't get more comfortable than this for the first week of summer. The region was treated to one more comfortable day Friday thanks to a large area of high pressure sitting right overhead. The early morning was refreshingly cool as many saw lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Afternoon highs Friday got a little warmer compared to the last couple days as we saw more widespread temperatures around or just above 80 degrees, but dew points remained comfortably low in the 50s. All of this of course came with mostly sunny skies as well. If you want it to feel more like summer since it is after all, summer, then you'll be more content this weekend as the heat and humidity return. Starting Saturday, then through the early part of next week, expect a mix of clouds and stickier sunshine with a very low chance for a pop-up thunderstorm or two, though much of the time will remain dry. As we move into the middle of next week, the heat and humidity will remain with perhaps more widespread 90-degree highs being seen. This will also come with a slight uptick in the chance for showers and thunderstorms as a front draped from the Great Lakes down through the Midwest slowly starts to move a little closer to our region.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
The mostly sunny skies that we saw for the daytime will transition to a partly cloudy start for us this evening. As a weak stationary front however along the East Coast drifts northward tonight, and our wind flow becomes more southeasterly pulling in some Atlantic moisture, look for clouds to thicken and lower as the night progresses. It’s also not entirely out of the question that a few spots see a stray shower or a touch of drizzle well after midnight. The increasing low clouds and moisture will definitely make for a much milder night tonight compared to the last several nights as lows only dip into the mid 60s. Dew points will also be climbing into the 60s as well, so expect a muggier feel to the air overnight as well.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of summer looks to be, well, quite summery. Temperatures and humidity levels will be on the rise as south to southwest winds bring in the warmer and more tropical-like airmass. A cold front will lie to our north and west through the Great Lakes, and likely be the best focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. However, given the stickier weather, a daily isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon/early evening can't be ruled out across our region either, even though it looks dry most of the time. Expect those low clouds that move in late Friday night to linger into the first part of Saturday with perhaps even a stray shower or touch of drizzle being seen early in the morning. By Saturday afternoon, a little more sunshine should make a comeback as highs climb into the mid 80s. Sunday may be similar to Saturday in a sense that the morning starts off somewhat cloudy, then more in the way of sunshine is seen by the afternoon. Afternoon highs Sunday should get even warmer reaching the upper 80s with perhaps a few spots even getting to 90 degrees. With dew points back in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, even if the air temperature never gets to 90, it will likely feel like it’s at or above 90 degrees.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
The same pattern that we see for the weekend will continue into the start of next week with a broad and strong area of high pressure off the East Coast continuing to pump in heat and humidity across our region. Highs both Monday and Tuesday should be at or above 90 degrees in many spots, and dew points might be more widespread in the 70s definitely making temperatures feel like they are well into the 90s. Just like the weekend, we can’t entirely rule out a stray PM shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon/early evening thanks to all the stickiness, however that strong high pressure system off the East Coast will continue to keep a front and any organized showers and storms well back to our north and west. As we move into the middle and latter portion of the week however, the cold front should be making some headway a little closer to our region, and that in-turn will start to increase the chance for PM showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the PM hours. High temperatures should remain around 90 degrees through at least Wednesday, but expect temperatures to slowly cool back down through the 80s by the latter half of the week as the forecast starts to turn a little cloudier and a little more unsettled.
