Perfect for some. Too cool for others. But love it or not, it certainly doesn't get more comfortable than this for the first week of summer. We'll sneak in one more fairly comfy day on Friday as well, and even though there will be a few extra clouds, it should be no worse than partly sunny. But if you want it to feel more like summer since it is after all, summer, then you'll be more content this weekend as the heat and humidity return. Starting Saturday, then through early next week, expect a mix of clouds and stickier sunshine with a daily chance for a pop-up thunderstorm or two, even though much of the time will remain dry. So soak up the comfort while it lasts, as it usually is short-lived in the summertime. Although it certainly warms up this weekend with widespread mid to upper 80s, there are no extended stretches of temperatures well into the 90s, or oppressive heat waves in the forecast.
FRIDAY
A weak nuisance low pressure system will drift up the East Coast, likely staying off the New Jersey coast and sliding up towards New England with some clouds and showers. While there isn't much to this feature, it will graze the shore with some extra clouds and a bit of drizzle or a few raindrops early Friday. For most of us though, we'll stay dry and squeeze in one more comfortable day. We'll word Friday as intervals of clouds and sun to account for some of these clouds, but limit the chance of any raindrops to areas along the New Jersey and Delaware beaches. Keep that in mind if you have shore plans on Friday. Otherwise, it's another comfortably warm and dry day with highs more returning closer to seasonable levels in the lower 80s. Humidity will begin to inch up and become more noticeable overnight Friday.
SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY
The first weekend of summer looks to be, well, quite summery. Temperatures and humidity levels will be on the rise as south to southwest winds bring in the warmer and more tropical airmass. A cold front will lie to our north and west through the Great Lakes, and likely be the best focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. However, given the stickier weather, a daily pop-up t-storm or two in the afternoon/early evening can't be ruled out across our region either, even though it looks dry most of the time. Expect highs to climb into the mid and upper 80s with partly sunny skies throughout the weekend. This same pattern likely continues into early next week as well, with the chances for that pop-up PM storm perhaps getting a little greater each day as we work towards the middle of the week as that front across the Great Lakes creeps a little closer to our region. We may flirt with or sneak in an occasional 90 degree high in spots for the first half of the week but expect temperatures to slowly cool back down through the 80s by the latter half of the week as the forecast starts to turn a little cloudier and a little more unsettled.
TRACK THE WEATHER: