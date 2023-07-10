After heavy rains brought anywhere from 2 to locally more than 8 inches of rain to the area on Sunday and some flash flooding for those on the higher end of that range, we all welcomed a chance to dry out on Monday. Clouds broke for some sunshine and besides a few spotty afternoon primarily Poconos showers, it was a needed dry albeit a still sticky day for most. We'll wring out the humidity a bit over the next few days as more comfortable air settles in for a two-day stay, with a pair of mostly sunny and increasingly hot but thankfully dry and not too humid days for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs around 90-degrees by mid-week. Thereafter, it's back to a sticky and unsettled weather pattern from Thursday through the weekend, with clouds, some hazy sunshine, and daily opportunities for at least some scattered showers and thunderstorms, although no repeats of last Sunday appear likely. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and with high humidity, it will feel like 90-degrees from time to time, but there are no heat waves or extended stretches of well above average temperatures in the forecast as the high heat continues to stay away for much of the summer so far.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
While a spotty evening shower may linger, mostly in the Poconos, most of the night is dry as skies become mostly clear, and humidity levels trend lower. So expect a more comfortable night than many we've had of late, with lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
TUESDAY
This will be of the nicer days we've seen this summer, with plenty of sunshine, and no wildfire haze or smoke. There will be plenty of warmth, with highs in the upper 80s, but no hot 90s and relatively comfortable humidity levels will make it a warm but tolerable summer day. And finally, we'll remain thunderstorm free and give flood-stricken areas another day to dry out, which some areas need given the 8"+ of rain that parts of Berks County saw on Sunday.
WEDNESDAY
We'll copy and paste Tuesday's weather onto Wednesday's plate, perhaps tacking on a few degrees to our highs, which should get us up around 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon but still with tolerable humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies and a hot but not humid and dry day, the last guaranteed dry day this week as thunderstorm chances return thereafter.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The higher humidity returns to wrap up the week, with more clouds, some hazy sunshine, and a few pop-up t-storms each day. However, activity should be more scattered and short-lived, compared to the deluge some saw over last weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s, warm but not all that hot for this time of year, with higher humidity making it feel a bit hotter however. Thunderstorm chances are likely higher later Thursday into Friday, then diminish a bit but still linger nonetheless into the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
The upcoming weekend looks warm and humid with a mix of clouds, some sun, and a few thunderstorms, mainly each afternoon and evening, but more likely hit and miss stuff and nothing widespread. Highs remain in the upper 80s with high humidity, as the theme this summer of more humid than hot looks to continue through next weekend. Muggy overnight lows will be around 70 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: