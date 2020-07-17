We've successfully kept the high humidity away all week, until today that is. While plenty of clouds kept temperatures in the low to mid 80s, dew points rose above 70 degrees during the day on Friday, which is widely considered as oppressive in terms of overall feel. While a cold front will technically slide through the area through tonight and produce a shower or thunderstorm in just a few spots, it's a cold front in name only. It will sweep the clouds and any rain chances away for the weekend, ensuring lots of sunshine and an entirely dry forecast Saturday and Sunday. But what it won't do is provide any relief. Quite the contrary in fact, as temperatures rise behind our front for the weekend and surge back into the 90s for the first time in about a week. The heat arrives on Saturday, peaks Sunday into Monday, and then doesn't go away but eases just a bit through the middle of next week as another cold front approaches and delivers daily chances for a few showers and thunderstorms Monday through at least Wednesday.
TONIGHT
Our cold front slides through overnight with nothing more than a spotty shower or thunderstorm out ahead of it, but nothing organized or strong and it's probably a case where most places stay dry. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s, and perhaps some patchy fog in the few places that see a little rainfall.
THIS WEEKEND
With our front dissipating along the coast on Saturday, we're left under the control of high pressure, which will deliver lots of hot and sticky sunshine through the weekend. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs soaring into the low 90s on Saturday and then mid 90s on Sunday, when the heat index may approach or exceed 100 degrees. Excessive heat watches remain in effect for much of the area, roughly along and south and east of the Interstate 78 corridor, to indicated the potential of triple digit heat indices Sunday through early next week. Despite the heat and humidity providing plenty of fuel for potential thunderstorms, there's nothing to trigger any storms this weekend. Therefore, Saturday and Sunday both look to be entirely dry days from start to finish. In terms of humidity, dew points will lower a bit on Saturday and limit the discomfort at least slightly, then rise again Sunday and especially Monday back above 70 degrees and into oppressive territory.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Another front approaches later Monday, and may hang out nearby for a good part of the week. That means almost daily chances for a few showers and thunderstorms, but it certainly won't rain all day every day. The oppressive heat and humidity will peak on Monday with highs in the mid 90s, dew points above 70 degrees, and the heat index over 100 degrees at times. Tuesday will remain very hot and humid as well, before the heat backs off at least a little the second half of the week. Thunderstorm chances are a daily fixture of the forecast, but will likely be highest on Wednesday.