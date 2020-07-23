And the heat goes on, and the heat goes on. Wednesday was our fifth or sixth straight day of 90-degree heat for most of us, with the more oppressive humidity levels driving the heat index back up to 95 to 100 degrees in the afternoon. Since the heat wave began late last week, we've been mostly dry, save a few thunderstorms late Sunday and again last night. But as a disturbance swung through late Wednesday and a cold front approaches later Thursday, shower and thunderstorm chances go up, with the high heat and humidity fueling the chance for some of those thunderstorms to be strong and severe with gusty winds, hail, and flooding downpours.
Once that cold front slides through by early Friday, we'll get a slight but not totally refreshing break later in the week, with drier and a bit less hot and/or humid weather late Friday into Saturday. But remember it's late July, so any shot of relief is usually only a modest and short-lived one. Sure enough, this one will be as well with the 90-degree high temperatures and higher humidity levels likely returning as the weekend progresses and then continue into early next week.
THURSDAY
We're still in the thick of our very warm and humid air mass on Thursday, but there will likely be more clouds around than any other day this week. As a result of less sunshine, our heat wave may finally break, but only by a few degrees as highs will still reach the upper 80s with intervals of clouds and some sunshine and lots of humidity. In other words, it will be sticky and far from comfortable.
As a cold front approaches from the northwest, expect another primarily afternoon and evening round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Like Wednesday, a few storms could pack a punch and approach severe levels, so keep an eye to the sky on a very warm and humid Thursday for a few potent late day storms. Any storms lasting through the evening will either weaken or slide off to our south and east overnight.
FRIDAY
Our front will lie just to our south on Friday down along the Mason-Dixon line, and probably not move much farther as it slowly washes itself out and dissipates into Saturday. But because of this slower movement, Friday may not be as comfortable as first thought although still partly sunny and mainly dry.
A shower or thunderstorm chance will linger, especially closer to the Interstate 95 corridor and the front but it will not be as convectively active as the previous two days.
Highs will be seasonably warm and in the mid to upper 80s, but dew points may linger in the upper 60s and not drop off a little more until Saturday, delaying the slight shot of late week comfort that has been advertised.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday may be the lone day where dew points drop back into the mid 60s, still muggy but a bit less oppressive than how we finished out the work week. Expect a dry and storm-free day with high pressure in charge, and despite the slight drop in humidity levels, it will be a hot day with highs again inching up closer to 90 degrees.
The heat and humidity will continue to build on Sunday with highs in the low 90s as an even stickier air mass returns. Despite the heat and humidity, t-storm chances remain low over the weekend before rising again early next week.