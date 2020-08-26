TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or t-storm, mainly north and late. Low: 63
THURSDAY: Turning breezy, hot, and more humid again with times of clouds and sun and a spotty shower or thunderstorm, mainly north. High: 92
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and sticky with a gusty shower or thunderstorm, mainly north and early. Low: 69
After a hot and humid start to the week, we got what most would consider a welcome break from the sticky and steamy weather on Wednesday, complete with sunshine, seasonably warm highs around 80 degrees, refreshingly low humidity, and a nice breeze. Hopefully you soaked up this quick shot of comfort, as it will promptly be replaced by a return of the heat, humidity, and daily thunderstorm chances from late tonight through the first half of the weekend. The next two days will feature highs around 90 degrees and only a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, with most of Thursday and Friday more dry than wet. While still humid on Saturday, it won't be as hot as a cold front approaches and delivers our best chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms. There's also a chance that some of the tropical moisture from Hurricane Laura, expected to make landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border as a major hurricane later tonight, could enhance the rain for some if it gets drawn up along our cold front. A longer lived shot of drier and more comfortable air should settle in behind our front later in the weekend and last through the first half of next week as August morphs into September.
TONIGHT
A warm front will lift through overnight increasing the clouds and possibly touching off a shower or thunderstorm, especially north of the Lehigh Valley and especially late tonight. Overnight lows will settle back into the low and mid 60s, and while the evening will remain fairly comfortable, dew points will slowly start to rise overnight as the more humid air starts its return.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Our aforementioned warm front likely stalls across upstate New York and New England on Thursday, and that will be the main focus for a few potentially gusty showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. So mainly north of the Lehigh Valley, through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, will stand the best chance of a thunderstorm or two on Thursday, primarily in the afternoon and evening. However, the strongest storms may primarily stay north of the New York border with Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For everyone else, it's partly sunny with the hottest day of the forecast as highs reach the low 90s and high humidity makes it feel even hotter. Just a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible for anyone on Friday, again, mostly during the afternoon hours, but most of the day looks quite warm, humid, and dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs not too far from 90 degrees once again.
THIS WEEKEND
Our next cold front will approach over the weekend, with the warmth and humidity out ahead of it continuing on Saturday. However, more clouds and a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms will keep temperatures in the mid 80s. Later Saturday into early Saturday night looks to be the wettest time frame, with some widespread showers and storms and the potential for both a stronger thunderstorm and some heavy rain. We'll have to see if Laura's remnant rains make it this far north or sweep by to our south and out into the Atlantic. Regardless, Saturday looks to feature some wet weather, but that rain would be enhanced if some tropical moisture gets involved. Behind our front, drier and comfier weather returns on Sunday, by far the better weekend day, and dry and pleasant weather should continue through Monday.