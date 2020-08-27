TODAY: A shower or t-storm early, then turning breezy, hot and more humid with clouds and sun; a late-day shower or t-storm, mainly north. High: 92
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and sticky with a gusty shower or t-storm, mainly early. Low: 69
FRIDAY: Very warm and humid with intervals of clouds and sun; a t-storm around, mainly later in the day. High: 89 Low: 68
After a hot and humid start to the week, we got what most would consider a welcome break from the sticky and steamy weather on Wednesday, complete with sunshine, seasonably warm highs around 80 degrees, refreshingly low humidity, and a nice breeze. Hopefully you soaked up this quick shot of comfort, as it will promptly be replaced by a return of the heat, humidity, and daily thunderstorm chances through the first half of the weekend. The next two days will feature highs around 90 degrees and only a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, with most of today and Friday more dry than wet. While still humid on Saturday, it won't be as hot as a cold front approaches and delivers our best chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms. There's also a chance that some of the tropical moisture from Hurricane Laura, which made landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border as a major hurricane late last night, could enhance the rain for some if it gets drawn up along our cold front. A longer lived shot of drier and more comfortable air should settle in behind our front later in the weekend and last into early next week as August morphs into September.
TODAY
A warm front tracked through overnight sparking some showers and t-storms during the pre-dawn hours that tracked southeastward through parts of the Poconos, Lehigh Valley, and northern New Jersey. This activity will continue racing southeastward early this morning and should exit the region or fizzle out not too long after sunrise. We will then break out in a decent amount of sunshine, along with dry conditions for a while, as our warm front lifts northeastward into Upstate New York and New England. The front will stall in these northern regions, and that will likely be where the most focus is for showers and t-storms during much of the day today. By late afternoon, and closer to the evening, we anticipate some of these showers and t-storms well north to advance a little further south, at least pushing into parts of the Poconos and northern New Jersey. A few of these storms may be locally strong with gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Other than that, much of the region can expect a fairly dry, sunny, and hot and humid day as a southwesterly wind flow helps return highs to the lower 90s. That southwesterly wind will also turn a bit breezy in general throughout the day with gusts occasionally reaching around or just above 20 miles-per-hour.
TONIGHT
As mentioned earlier, showers and t-storms are expected to be pushing south from Upstate New York and New England late in the day as our aforementioned stalled warm front changes to a cold front and now starts pushing back to the south. Areas further south down towards the Lehigh Valley, and even a bit south of here yet now stand a better chance to see a shower or t-storm, at least early on tonight. Some of these storms have the potential to contain strong winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Once we get past midnight, much of this activity is expected to fizzle or move out of the region. Partly to mostly cloudy skies can otherwise be expected as overnight lows only drop into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
FRIDAY
Just a spotty shower or t-storm is possible for anyone on Friday, again, mostly during the late afternoon and evening hours, but most of the day looks quite warm, humid, and dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs also once again not too far from 90 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
Our next cold front will approach over the weekend, with the warmth and humidity out ahead of it continuing on Saturday. However, more clouds and a higher chance for showers and t-storms will keep temperatures in the mid 80s. Midday Saturday through early Saturday evening looks to be the wettest time frame, with some widespread showers and storms and the potential for both a stronger t-storm and some heavy rain. We'll have to see if Laura's remnant rains make it this far north or sweep by to our south and out into the Atlantic. Regardless, Saturday looks to feature some wet weather, but that rain would be enhanced if some tropical moisture gets involved. Behind our front, drier and comfier weather returns on Sunday, by far the better weekend day.
START OF NEXT WEEK
The nice weather that returns for the end of the weekend will stick around into Monday as a large area of high pressure from Canada builds overhead. We can expect plenty of sunshine and dry weather Monday with highs reaching the upper 70s along with very low humidity. Nighttime lows should also be dipping down into the very comfortable 50s courtesy of very dry air and mainly clear skies at night.