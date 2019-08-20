Heat, humidity, and thunderstorm chances linger through Thursday

TODAY: Sunshine and some clouds, hot and humid with a shower/t-storm in spots this afternoon. High: 91 TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm and sticky with a shower/t-storm around. Low: 73 WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun, very warm and humid with a couple of showers and heavy t-storms in the afternoon/evening. High: 89 Low: 72

*HEAT ADVISORY FOR THE INTERSTATE 95 CORRIDOR THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING

Download the updated 69News Weather App for weather on the go!

While July saw double digit days above 90 degrees and two heat waves in the Lehigh Valley, August has been comparably less hot, at least until the last few days. Through the first 17 days of the month, there were only a few 90 degrees at most for many of us (1 in Allentown, 2 in Reading). But we've soared past 90 degrees Sunday and again Monday, and need one more for our next summer heat wave to be official. Of course, higher heat and humidity oftentimes bring higher chances for thunderstorms and some severe weather. While Saturday saw only a spotty shower or thunderstorm, Sunday was a much more active day with widespread thunderstorms and reports of wind damage, hail, heavy rain, and even some lightning strikes, especially in Pennsylvania and North Jersey. On Monday, it was the Interstate 95 corridor around Philadelphia east into central New Jersey that bore the brunt of the strongest storms.

The heat and humidity will remain with us through Thursday, but temperatures may ease a degree or two lower each day as thunderstorm chances and therefore clouds gradually increase each day through Wednesday. Tuesday is likely the last widespread 90-degree day for much of the area, with the heat index likely approaching 100 degrees towards the Interstate 95 corridor once again. The heat index will still climb well into the 90s this afternoon and evening.

Wednesday and Thursday will still be very warm and quite humid, but highs likely fall just short of 90 degrees (upper 80s expected for most) given some cloudier intervals and increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms.

The next few nights will be warm and muggy with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows on the sticky and uncomfortable side in the lower 70s. Outside of an evening shower or thunderstorm, each night should be mostly dry.

The next few days should feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm today before a higher chance of more widespread showers and storms arrives later Wednesday into Wednesday night. The spark for those storms will be an approaching cold front, which will slowly slide southeast through Pennsylvania and New Jersey later Wednesday but especially Thursday. Warmth and humidity linger on the sticky side of the front into Thursday, as will the chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm.

By Friday, we'll find ourselves on the comfier side of said front and reap the benefits, a cooler and less humid air mass with highs closer to 80 degrees and more refreshingly comfortable air. Expect partly sunny skies on Friday and a mostly dry day, before an entirely dry weekend sets up as high pressure over Canada supplies us with a mostly sunny and comfortably warm weekend with highs in the low 80s.