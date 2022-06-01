After challenging record high temperatures yesterday, now we'll watch a few fronts pass through the area through the end of the week. This will lead to a slow downward trend in temperatures getting back to near normal but a slight uptick for the chance of showers and storms. There is a low risk for severe weather Wednesday evening and Thursday with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. High pressure will build back into the region by Friday bringing back more sunshine, comfortable conditions and more sunshine. The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season will officially begin June 1st and last through November 30th. Across the Atlantic Basin, the remnants of Hurricane Agatha will move into the southern Gulf of Mexico and northwest Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center is tagging medium to high odds for tropical development over the next two days five days. This means a tropical depression or tropical storm could develop in the Gulf of Mexico, mainly bringing some heavy rain to Florida.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A backdoor cold front will linger across out area this evening where some gusty storms are forecast to develop. There is a risk for severe weather this evening with the main threat being strong damaging wind gusts, The best odds for that to happen the further north and west, mainly from the Lehigh Valley and up into the Poconos and NW New Jersey. Also in those area, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in place through 10 p.m. A "watch" means conditions are favorable for severe weather to happen, stay alert!
THURSDAY
Our cold front may linger close enough to our south and east for Thursday allowing a wave of low pressure to slide northeastward along the boundary as the day progresses. This will keep a shower or thunderstorm around for Thursday, especially during the PM hours, with partly sunny skies expected. There is another risk for severe weather, this time shifted a little more south, mainly south of 78 has the best odds. High temperatures will continue to drop into the low 80s, although there will still sticky humidity values ahead of the cold front.
FRIDAY
Friday continues to carry a bit of uncertainty as forecast model guidance has been back and forth on whether or not a front clears the region and whether or not a wave of low pressure along this front remains close by. We’ll lean towards the optimistic outcome right now and say morning clouds and perhaps a stray shower will break for some afternoon sunshine, but bear in mind this part of the forecast may very well change. Assuming our front and low pressure system do clear the area, we should see humidity values dropping back to more pleasant levels as afternoon high temperatures drop back to more seasonable levels in the upper 70s.
