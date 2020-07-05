The Holiday weekend started off hot, and that's exactly how it will end today. High temperatures will break into the lower 90s Sunday with plenty of sunshine and very few clouds. That means Mother Nature won't offer too many natural breaks from the sun, but she will offer a break from the oppressive humidity, for only a day or two. A prolonged period of hot and humid weather unfolds for much of next week with pop-up storms possible each afternoon and evening. It'll be our first heat wave of the summer...which may not break down until a disturbance skirts the East Coast later next weekend, offering up more clouds and a better chance for rain.
SUNDAY
Hot but not all that humid... That's your Sunday in a nutshell! High pressure will build overhead, letting sunshine take center stage in the sky. In other words, those lucky instances when a cloud briefly intercepts the sun, offering up some natural shade for a moment...that won't happen all too often Sunday. Which is a shame considering highs will break into the lower 90s. With dew points closer to 60 degrees than 70 degrees, at least the high heat won't be worsened by high humidity levels. After a mostly sunny day, look for a moonlit night with lows in the upper 60s. You'll spot Jupiter to the moon's upper right and Saturn to the moon's upper left.
MONDAY
Another 90-degree day ahead to start the new week, though just like Sunday, humidity levels won't be all that oppressive. Dew points are once again closer to 60 degrees Monday than that oppressive 70-degree-mark. Sunshine will gradually mix with clouds through the afternoon with a shower or thunderstorms popping up in spots just with the heating of the day. This activity will be underwhelming, but where it does occur, it may last into the evening. Then, skies turn mainly clear with patches of fog possible as lows slip into the not so low upper 60s.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY
Winds will adopt a more south-southwesterly component come Tuesday into Wednesday, allowing dew points to creep up through the upper 60s to near 70 degrees again. That means another couple of hot days with highs near 90 degrees will be met by an overall "sauna-like" feel. As is usually the case when both heat and humidity come together, showers and thunderstorms may bubble up along with clouds during the afternoon, before diminishing after dark. But thanks to a strong ridge in the jet stream combined with the lack of any real surface features, these showers and thunderstorms will be isolated at best. Much of the time it will be partly sunny, dry, and steamy!
THURSDAY
Some upper-level ridging builds overhead Thursday, perhaps suppressing any afternoon and evening thunderstorms for a day. But it will be equally as hot and humid as the two days prior with highs in the lower 90s, feeling even more uncomfortable when humidity is factored into the equation. Look for mostly to partly sunny conditions, otherwise, with a starry night to follow in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY INTO NEXT WEEKEND
By Friday or Saturday next week, our pattern may start to break down as an upper level trough appears to dig in from the north and west while a surface cold front also approaches from the north and west. It’s also possible an area of low pressure will be sliding up the Eastern Seaboard. If all of these things do indeed come together, we may be looking at a cloudier and stormier time either Friday or Saturday, or even both days, which would also help to lead to cooler temperatures. This is still pretty far down the road, though, meaning a lot could change between now and then. Stay tuned!