Tuesday will be the transition day when the forecast becomes increasingly hot, consistently humid and largely dry. We'll have a few fronts come through the next few days; however, temperatures won't change at all. If anything, there will be a slight difference in dew points - not enough to make a noticeable difference but for the remainder of the week dew points will range between the 60s and 70s.
It should be the hottest and stickiest week of the summer so far, and a likely heat wave for many, and in most cases, the first heat wave of the season. While record highs won't be challenged, expect a long-lasting bout of 90-degree high temperatures from Tuesday through at least Saturday.
If you have any plans outside or are working outside make sure to bring plenty of water, stay hydrated and seek shade from the hot sunshine.
The next best chance for a shower or storm will be on Thursday as another cold front swings through but again, temperatures won't change.
Closing out the week and heading into the weekend, hot sunshine will make a return before the next front arrives by the second half of the weekend. This time around though there will be a slight drop in temperatures just back to near seasonable, mainly in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High pressure returns and should provide us with a pair of partly to mostly sunny days through the middle of the week, but it will be increasingly hot with the start of a week-long heat wave likely.
After an oppressively humid Monday, humidity levels will come down a bit on Tuesday, but it will still be moderately humid to go along with the first two of what could be five or six straight days with highs at or above 90 degrees.
Most of us haven't had a heat wave yet this summer, but this week will likely be the first for many.
THURSDAY
A weak cold front approaches later Thursday, with our best chance for a shower or storm the rest of the week coming in the Wednesday night to Thursday time frame.
Still, the coverage should be isolated, so much of the day is hazy, hot, and humid and mostly dry, with highs again in the low 90s as our heat wave likely becomes official.
FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND
The dog days of summer likely continue through Sunday, with that copy and paste forecast continuing too: "partly sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the low 90s and just the small chance of a shower or thunderstorm."
Much of the time is dry, with thunderstorm chances increasing late in the weekend and early next week as a cold front will try to slip south from Canada and knock back our heat and humidity just a bit. Whether it succeeds remains to be seen, but until then, get ready for a consistently hot and sticky stretch of weather. It won't be back-breaking or record-breaking, but it will be persistently hot and humid for the foreseeable future with few chances for rain.
TRACK THE WEATHER: