Wednesday was a little hotter and a little stickier than Tuesday, and our second straight day of 90-something-degree heat and humidity. We'll make it official on Thursday, it being our first heat wave of the season, with more 90° heat expected each day through the weekend. The worst is yet to come, in terms of the hottest temperatures and highest heat indices, with Sunday expected to see temperatures climb into the upper 90s and the heat index surge past 100 degrees. Don't expect too many thunderstorm opportunities to cool you off, as there's just the small chance of a spotty thunderstorm on Thursday and then again Sunday, with the best chance of storms not arriving until Monday ahead of a cold front that should break this week-long heat wave sometime early next week. Until then, it's hot and humid every day, with the intensity of the heat and humidity the only variables between now and Sunday. Stay cool and stay hydrated!
TONIGHT
Expect another warm and muggy night in what should be a string of them right through the weekend, with lows around 70 degrees and clear to partly cloudy skies the rule. Any thunderstorms that make it into western Pennsylvania should fizzle long before they approach our area.
THURSDAY
Yet another hazy, hot, and humid day is on the way, with highs again in the low to mid 90s and the heat index again around 95-100 degrees for most of us. As a weak cold front slides through, there could be a spotty shower or thunderstorm, but spotty is the key word. Most of our area remains dry, with the best thunderstorm chances splitting us to our north and down to our south.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
While we get no relief at all from the heat behind our weak front on Thursday, we will get a modest reprieve from the high humidity for Friday and perhaps part of Saturday. Expect mostly sunny skies with unrelenting heat and highs up in the mid 90s each day, but with slightly lower dew points in the low to mid 60s, it won't be quite as humid. Still, the heat index could tick up close to 100 degrees at times for some of us.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be the hottest and most oppressive day of our heat wave, with record highs likely to fall and widespread triple digit heat indices likely too. The numbers to beat are 95 in Allentown and 96 in Reading, both set in 2016. Both records should fall, with highs expected to be around 97-100 degrees for many. While there could be a spotty late day thunderstorm, the better chances hold off until later Sunday night and even more so on Monday. Sunday will be most dangerously hot day of this long stretch of heat and humidity.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A cold front should slowly slide south through the area on Monday, delivering our best chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms out ahead of it. Depending on its timing, we still may sneak in one more 90-degree day on Monday, with highs right around 90° expected. It won't be as unbearably hot as Sunday will be, but it will still be quite humid until that front passes through. Our heat wave should definitely break by Tuesday, a more seasonably warm day with highs finally back in the mid 80s.
