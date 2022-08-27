Saturday featured a decent amount of sunshine with very warm afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and even a few 90-degree readings to the south and east. It certainly was quite warm, if not hot, for this time of the year, although fortunately, dew points were mostly in the lower 60s meaning the heat index really wasn’t any different than the air temperature. The week ahead is the last week of August, and that also means it’s the last week of meteorological summer. It will certainly feel like summer right through the final day of the month next Wednesday. That includes plenty of heat, with warmer than average highs in the upper 80s to around or just above 90 degrees most days, and enough humidity to make things more uncomfortable than they already are. And in what has been a very dry summer, it should come as no surprise that things likely remain mainly dry through Monday as well. Our only somewhat decent chance of showers and thunderstorms comes later Tuesday and Tuesday night, ahead of a cold front that will slide offshore next Wednesday. And just like that as we turn the calendar to September and meteorological fall next Thursday, the heat and humidity will be gone and seasonably and comfortably warm highs closer to 80 degrees with refreshingly low humidity will be ours to enjoy later next week, likely continuing into the start of the big Labor Day holiday weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY
Early on this evening it’s not entirely out of the question a stray shower or thunderstorm pops up, probably across southern New Jersey and towards the Shore though where the air is a bit more humid and the remnants of a cold front remain. The overwhelming majority of the region should be dry tonight under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows should settle back into the relatively comfortable mid 60s. High pressure moving off the coast of northern New England will keep our weather mainly dry and quiet for Sunday, however the position of the high will result in more of an easterly to southeasterly onshore wind flow. This will help to increase the clouds a little Sunday, mainly during the morning, and it will also help to kick the humidity up a bit compared to Saturday, although it still won’t be anything that oppressive. With that little uptick in humidity combined with the onshore flow, there’s a slightly higher chance for a stray PM shower or thunderstorm across the region Sunday, however, many will likely still remain dry, and even if you do get that shower or storm, it shouldn’t last long and would just be your garden variety in nature. Look for afternoon highs Sunday to reach the very warm upper 80s.
MONDAY
It will be a hazy, hot, and humid Monday to start the new work week, with partly sunny skies and highs around 90 degrees, with some higher humidity making it feel a bit hotter still. Just like the weekend, we're largely dry yet again, with the best chance of an isolated thundershower out west of the Interstate 81 corridor and closer to central parts of Pennsylvania.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
A solid southwesterly wind flow on Tuesday will keep the heat going across the region and really kick up the humidity. We expect highs to reach the low 90s Tuesday with heat index values several degrees warmer due to the higher humidity. At the same time, a cold front will be tracking in from our north and west later in the day Tuesday. The clash of the front with the hot and humid air will result in scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region later Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. This will be our next best chance for measurable rainfall with some heavy downpours possible in any thunderstorm. We may also need to watch for a few stronger cells as well that could produce hail and gusty winds. The cold front looks to clear the area for Wednesday moving offshore and allowing dry weather to resume across the region with a mix of sun and clouds. The cold front should also take the higher heat and humidity with it meaning the last day of August and Meteorological summer, while quite warm, should be a much more comfortable day compared to Tuesday. We expect the highs to reach the mid 80s Wednesday.
REST OF NEXT WEEK
High pressure from the Great Lakes looks to settle in for Thursday and beyond leading to some really nice weather as we move towards the Labor Day holiday. We expect highs Thursday and Friday to reach the low 80s with much lower and more comfortable dew points in the 40s and 50s. To top it off, both days look dry and mostly sunny. High pressure looks to remain in control for the holiday weekend keeping the dry weather and mostly sunny skies around. Dew points and humidity also should remain low, although temperatures do look to climb a little bit higher through the 80s. We expect highs in the mid 80s for Saturday, and upper 80s for Sunday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: