After about a week off, the 90s will make a comeback over the weekend, accompanied by high humidity levels come Sunday. In fact, the combination of heat and humidity Sunday will be a dangerous duo leading to heat indices in the triple digits, a trend that will worsen into Monday. That's when a cold front will be approaching from the west with a shower or thunderstorm offering a little relief from the heat later in the day and at night. The same front sort of hangs out from mid to late week keeping showers and thunderstorm chances around, but allowing temperatures to ease back into the middle to upper 80s by Wednesday. And come Friday, finally, a break from the sauna.
SATURDAY
A "cold" front washes out along the coast, leaving an area of high pressure in control instead. This leads to plenty of sunshine Saturday, and plenty of heat, as highs break into the lower 90s along southerly winds. It's worth mentioning, though, that the humidity won't be too terrible to start the weekend. In fact, dew points dropped into the 50s in the Poconos early Saturday morning. That's actually quite comfortable for this time of year! Of course, they'll tick up throughout the day into the lower and possibly middle 60s. So you'll notice the humidity, but it won't become impossible to ignore until Sunday...
SUNDAY
This is when Excessive Heat alerts take shape for the dangerous combination of heat and humidity. Heat indices, what it "feels" like, may approach or exceed 100 degrees Sunday with actual temperatures reaching the middle 90s. And while heat and humidity can usually act as trouble makers in terms of thunderstorms, there's no real trigger for any to develop this time around. Sunday is entirely dry from start to finish. Though it's tough to call that a good thing, since a shower to cool off would be kind of nice on a day like this. There won't be much relief after the sun goes down, either, as temperatures only land in the middle 70s.
NEXT WEEK
A cold front approaches later Monday, and may hang out nearby for a good part of the week. That means almost daily chances for a few showers and thunderstorms Monday through Thursday, but it certainly won't rain all day every day. The oppressive heat and humidity will peak on Monday with highs in the middle 90s and dew points above 70 degrees, leading to another day that "feels" like the triple digits. It's still hot and humid Tuesday with a shower or thunderstorm around, before the heat backs off at least a little during the second half of the week when temperatures retreat to the middle 80s.