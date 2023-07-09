NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Pennsylvania...northeast Pennsylvania...and southeast Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in east central Pennsylvania...Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton. In northeast Pennsylvania...Carbon and Monroe. In southeast Pennsylvania...Eastern Chester, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A slow moving line of heavy showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop and move east across the watch area this afternoon and evening. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected with localized amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible. These totals may result in flash flooding of urban and low lying areas. Additionally, there is potential for some main stem river flooding due to the excessive runoff. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&