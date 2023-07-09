TODAY: Cloudy and humid with showers and heavy thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon & evening (heavy rain can lead to flooding). High: 82
TONIGHT: Showers and a heavy thunderstorm early (heavy rain can lead to flooding); otherwise, cloudy and humid. Low: 66
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a scattered thunderstorm. High: 82
The same humid and "juicy" airmass remains in place from Saturday as a cold front slowly approaches from the west. This will trigger some more widespread soaking rain and thunderstorms later today which may lead to flooding concerns across a broader area. A flood watch is in effect for the remainder of today into the overnight. Sunday's storm system will slowly exit the region for Monday, and the high humidities early can help spark a spotty shower or thunderstorm before it exits completely later on Monday. Then it remains mainly dry, with high temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s Tuesday, and then into the lower 90s perhaps for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is when the next chance for showers and storms is expected to return with a new cold front.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
A cold front will slowly work its way across the region from the west Sunday while an area of low pressure lifts up the Eastern Seaboard along the boundary. The result will be quite a surge of moisture coming up the East Coast and moving right into our area. Expect a mainly overcast day with heavier showers and thunderstorms arriving as we progress through the afternoon. A couple thunderstorms may contain damaging wind gusts, but the bigger concern will be for general flooding and flash flooding due to heavy rain. Rainfall totals on average area-wide look to run between 1 and 2 inches, although isolated higher amounts are certainly possible. The National Weather Service has placed all of the region under a Flood Watch from Sunday afternoon until late Sunday night (and early Monday in parts of New Jersey). With all the clouds and wet weather expected Sunday, high temperatures are expected to stay close to 82 degrees. Despite it being cooler, humidity values will still remain quite high. Heavier showers and thunderstorms will likely linger into at least the early evening, then gradually taper off as the night wears on as the aforementioned cold front and low pressure system move more off to our north and east.
MONDAY
The bulk of the unsettled weather from Sunday will exit the region for Monday as the aforementioned storm system makes its way further north and east into New England or offshore. Humidity values will remain high however, and there will be just enough energy leftover on the backside of Sunday's storm system to lead to a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, mainly midday and afternoon Monday. Still, much of the region should stay dry as morning clouds break for more in the way of sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures should go up a tad compared to Sunday, reaching the low 80s.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
High pressure returns from our west for the middle of the week finally leading to at least a couple days of storm-free conditions. Dew points also look to drop a little back into the upper 50s to lower 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday meaning it won't feel quite as uncomfortable as the last several days have felt. Look for mostly sunny skies Tuesday as afternoon high temperatures climb back to more seasonable levels in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies continue Wednesday as afternoon high temperatures return the lower 90s, although heat index values shouldn't be much different from the air temperature given those aforementioned lower dew points. Dew points and humidity likely go back to rather sticky levels again on Thursday as the region gets out ahead of an approaching cold front from the west. High temperatures also look to remain hot Thursday in the lower 90s under a mix of clouds and sun. As the aforementioned front moves closer later in the day, a shower or thunderstorm may pop up.
