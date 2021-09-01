SHORT TERM FORECAST TONIGHT: Cloudy with areas of heavy rain and flooding likely with gusty storms south and east. Drying out after midnight. Low: 58 THURSDAY: Becoming partly to mostly sunny; breezy, drier, and less humid. Rivers may continue to rise. High: 74 THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cooler. Low: 53

FORECAST SUMMARY

Here comes Ida, our third tropical system in as many weeks. The worst weather is expected from mid-afternoon Wednesday to around midnight Wednesday night, with dual concerns. The first is widespread flash flooding followed by river and creek flooding, with many spots getting 3-6 inches of rain through tonight, locally as high as 8" in spots, most likely north and west of the Lehigh Valley.

WATCH: Regional livestreams as Ida impacts the region Impacts from Ida include heavy rain, flooding and possible tornadoes in spots

The second concern is the potential for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and tornadoes, and that threat is highest south and east of the Lehigh Valley, more notably towards the Delaware Valley, Delmarva, and all of South Jersey. Tornado watches and flash flood watches continue through tonight, with warnings likely to become more widespread as flooding and severe storms materialize. As Ida's remnants pull away later tonight, the rain should end as will the threat for severe weather, but flooding will continue as all the water is absorbed into area rivers. Drier weather arrives late tonight, and we'll stay dry and comfortable with a good deal of sunshine the rest of the week into the start of the holiday weekend. But in the short term, please stay weather alert and aware, and be on the lookout for areas of flooding and potential severe storms in spots as well through midnight.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT

Expect the heaviest rain, with rates of 1-3 inches per hour in spots, to continue from later afternoon through the middle to late evening hours, with flash flooding becoming more widespread. The greatest threat for severe storms and tornadoes will also be during this time, higher south and east of the Lehigh Valley in those aforementioned areas. Both threats will diminish from west to east towards and after midnight as Ida departs. 3-6 inches of rain with locally higher amounts to 8" is still forecast, as are a few tornadoes and strong storms with damaging winds.

THURSDAY

Ida will be exiting stage right and taking all the wet and wild weather along for the ride. So expect any morning clouds to clear out and for increasing sunshine to be the rule during the day on Thursday. It will be cooler and less humid with highs in the mid 70s, and a bit of a north to northwest breeze behind our departing storm around 10-20mph.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

A pair of mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant days will be our reward for making it through Ida. Highs will be in the mid 70s, a bit of a hint of fall, with cool and comfy overnight lows in the 50s. Enjoy the nice start to the Labor Day holiday weekend!

SUNDAY AND MONDAY

The rest of the holiday weekend looks partly sunny and mainly dry, but a passing shower or thunderstorm is possible Sunday afternoon or evening as a weak disturbance slides by. Expect highs again in the mid 70s on Sunday, warming just a bit into the low 80s on Labor Day Monday.

