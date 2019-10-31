Weather Alert

PAC011-025-077-089-095-010200- /O.NEW.KPHI.SV.W.0399.191101T0058Z-191101T0200Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ 858 PM EDT Thu Oct 31 2019 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... West central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 857 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Albrightsville to Windsor, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Reading, Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Wyomissing, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Palmerton, Kutztown, Jim Thorpe, Hamburg, Slatington, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Nesquehoning, Womelsdorf, Weatherly, Wernersville and Newmanstown. This includes the following highways... Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 310. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 53. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This severe thunderstorm may contain little or no lightning. Do not wait until you hear thunder before taking cover. && LAT...LON 4052 7625 4058 7605 4057 7602 4065 7598 4074 7576 4091 7599 4101 7573 4105 7577 4110 7575 4113 7569 4112 7564 4123 7554 4125 7513 4115 7515 4113 7506 4019 7595 4049 7643 TIME...MOT...LOC 0057Z 235DEG 45KT 4103 7557 3993 7657 HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH $$