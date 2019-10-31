TONIGHT: Windy at times with periods of rain and a heavy thunderstorm with potential for damaging wind gusts, then clearing late. Low: 44
FRIDAY: Turning out mostly sunny, quite windy, and chillier. High: 54
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and colder with winds becoming light. Low: 30
TORNADO WATCH FOR SCHUYLKILL, LEBANON, AND LANCASTER COUNTIES THROUGH MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FOR THE REST OF THE AREA THROUGH 1AM TONIGHT
We’ve had both some tricks and treats weather-wise so far on our Halloween, with the biggest treat being the warm temperatures and perhaps the biggest tricks still to come tonight. As promised, highs soared into the low to mid 70s, as some brisk but warm southerly winds brought some eerily mild temperatures our way for trick-or-treaters. The temperature treat continues this evening and will actually hold near 70 degrees through candy collecting time this evening, before rapidly falling later tonight once a cold front sweeps through.
It’s that same cold front that may bring the scariest weather of our Halloween later this evening, in the form of some strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours and gusty winds. In fact, there’s even the outside chance of a tornado or two, and a tornado watch is in effect until midnight for central Pennsylvania, as far east as Schuylkill, Lebanon, and Lancaster counties. So far today, it’s been some occasional rain and drizzle with some drier intervals in between the raindrops, and that should continue to be the case through early this evening. Most communities trick-or-treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and any heavier rain and storms will still be off to our west, so some will keep their costumes dry early this evening and others will contend with a little rain or drizzle. But from late evening on, that rain and even a makeshift squall line with thunder, lightning, and potentially strong and damaging wind gusts will sweep from west to east across eastern Pennsylvania and then into New Jersey, likely slowly weakening as it does so. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain may fall later this evening and cause some localized poor drainage flooding, especially where leaves clog storm drains. Winds may gust from 40 to 50 miles-per-hour, with isolated stronger gusts in any severe storms. And there is that isolated tornado threat, which is higher the farther west you travel through Pennsylvania and diminishes points east into New Jersey.
After midnight, the rain will end from west to east and temperatures crash into the mid 40s as winds shift from the west and remain rather gusty. Those winds will help to clear us out later tonight and dry us out nicely for Friday, as November starts of a brisk, bright, but also rather chilly note. Highs on Friday only recover into the low to mid 50s, and brisk westerly breezes (especially early) will add a chill to an already cool day. With clear skies and diminishing winds Friday night, expect a cold night and for many outside of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, the first below freezing night of the season as lows drop to around 30 degrees.
The first weekend of November will be a nice looking one with partly to mostly sunny skies both days, but temperatures remain on the cooler side of average. Average for early November sees highs in the upper 50s, and we’ll do low to mid 50s both weekend days with a bit of a breeze (especially Sunday) adding an extra chill. Overnight lows may drop into the upper 20s by Sunday night, with the cool and dry weather continuing into early next week. Don’t forget to fall back to Eastern Standard Time this weekend. That means an extra hour of sleep, but also those very early sunsets before 5 p.m. starting Sunday evening.
Have a good night and a Happy Halloween!