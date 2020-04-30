We're wrapping up April on a warm, wet, and windy note on Thursday, as a slow moving cold front is either delivering or will soon deliver a round of some steadier rain, heavy downpours, and even a thunderstorm this afternoon into the first part of tonight. Given the slow movement, many of us were able to sneak in a mainly dry first half of the day, and brisk south to southeast winds and even a little sun allowed highs to climb to 65 to 70 degrees for most before any rain arrived. Of course, the slow movement will work against us once the rain is here, as repetitive downpours for some of us will lead to some localized flooding and a few inches of rain where those downpours persist. While the heavier rain will shift east and offshore later tonight, our front and especially an attached low pressure won't be in a hurry to depart on Friday. That means the clouds and some wet weather will linger to start the month of May on Friday, but the rain will be much lighter than our late Thursday deluge. Then comes the weekend, which looks much quieter with temperatures a little above average for a change. Saturday looks great with a good deal of sunshine, and Sunday looks okay with some sun but also a spotty shower or two. Things turn progressively cooler as we move through next week, so enjoy the weekend warmth!
TONIGHT
A large area of rain, with a narrow band of some heavier downpours embedded within, will continue to slowly work from west to east across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware the rest of today and into the first half of tonight. Flood watches continue for the entire area for the possibility of some localized flooding, with poor drainage and low lying flooding the first concerns followed by some stream and river flooding as the rainfall gets absorbed into area waterways. A good soaking is expected with rainfall totals likely to be on the order of 1 to 2 inches, with some locally higher amounts closer to 3 inches, especially in the higher elevations of the Poconos. The heavier rain will end in the same direction from which it began, from west to east, with the heavier rain sliding off the coast by or around midnight. However, some lighter rain will still hang back. The strong winds, gusting as high as 40 to 50 miles-per-hour today, will diminish at least a little overnight as the cold front approaches and relaxes the gradient a bit. Despite the wet weather, it's another mild night with lows staying up in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY
The heavy rain is gone as our cold front slowly inches away from the coast, but a weak area of low pressure hangs back over our area. As a result, expect mostly cloudy skies to continue as well as a bit of rain at times, albeit mostly light rain. There is the outside chance of a rumble of thunder or heavier shower in spots, but the rainfall amounts will be much lighter, with around 0.25" of additional rainfall possible. The winds remain on the lighter side with low pressure nearby, and temperatures remain seasonably mild despite the unsettled weather, with highs again in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY
Saturday should be the better weekend day overall, but not by much as Sunday won't be too far behind. Expect skies to be no worse than partly sunny with highs around 70 degrees. There will be a little bit of a northwest breeze behind our departing storm, but nothing too brisk. High pressure over the central Appalachians will be the reason we'll get a welcome chance to both dry out and clear out nicely to start the weekend. A few light rain showers are possible later Saturday night as a weak disturbance clips quickly across the area.
SUNDAY
We'll squeeze in a mainly dry Sunday, but it may not be entirely dry as we'll see the chance of a shower earlier in the day leftover from Saturday night's disturbance, and a shower possible later in the day ahead of a little steadier rain expected Sunday night ahead of a cold front. So while a shower is possible at any point, it's mostly rain-free with more clouds than sun. However, what sun we see goes a long way to warm us up, as highs climb into the low to mid 70s, the warmest day we've seen in weeks.
MONDAY
Behind our next cold front, skies turn out partly to mostly sunny to start next week. But a brisk northwest breeze will start to deliver some cooler air, which will settle in for much of the week as highs ease lower and closer to 60 degrees. The cool air won't be instant though, and we'll still sneak in one more seasonably mild day in the mid to upper 60s on Monday before that cool air becomes more established as the week progresses.