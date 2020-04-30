Weather Alert

DEZ001>004-MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ001-007>010-012-015>019- PAZ054-055-060>062-070-071-101>106-010345- /O.CON.KPHI.FA.A.0002.000000T0000Z-200501T1800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ New Castle-Kent-Inland Sussex-Delaware Beaches-Cecil-Kent MD- Queen Annes-Talbot-Caroline-Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon- Somerset-Middlesex-Mercer-Salem-Gloucester-Camden- Northwestern Burlington-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Delaware-Philadelphia-Western Chester-Eastern Chester- Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Dover, Georgetown, Rehoboth Beach, Elkton, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, Denton, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 343 PM EDT Thu Apr 30 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Delaware, northeast Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in Delaware, Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent, and New Castle. In northeast Maryland, Caroline, Cecil, Kent MD, Queen Annes, and Talbot. In New Jersey, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * Through Friday afternoon * Periods of heavy rain will move in west to east through early this evening and continue for several hours before the rain diminishes overnight. Rainfall amounts will generally range from 1.5 to 2.5 inches over the watch area; however, locally higher amounts will be possible, particularly over the higher terrain of eastern Pennsylvania and northwest New Jersey. Locally higher amounts could also occur if any heavier showers or embedded thunderstorms train over the same area. * As a result of the rainfall, urban, poor drainage, and low- lying flooding may begin through late this afternoon into early this evening. Small stream as well as main stem river flooding is possible in places overnight into Friday. Please refer to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service (AHPS) website for the latest crest forecasts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. && $$