We are closely watching Henri, now a hurricane, tracking northward off the East Coast, bringing big waves, rip currents, and tidal flooding to the Jersey and Delaware beaches. For the rest of the WFMZ viewing area, expect plenty of tropical downpours, showers and even a few thunderstorms associated wit Henri. Parts of Long Island and New England will be seeing more direct impacts as well as forecast guidance continues to show a landfall somewhere in this region. Some of Henri’s moisture will get drawn back a bit farther west and interact with high humidity and an upper level trough over our region to enhance showers and t-storms later tonight into at least Monday morning. Whatever happens with Henri, moving through next week, things look relatively quiet, sunnier, and warmer, with continued high humidity. A front approaching late in the week may bring a return to slightly more active weather with scattered showers and storms.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
All eyes will continue to be on where exactly Henri is going to track as we round out the weekend and kick off the new week. Confidence continues to grow that the storm will track over eastern Long Island as either a strong tropical storm or minimal hurricane sometime Sunday afternoon, then head into Connecticut Sunday evening. There's still a chance the track could be a little further east however and maybe Henri even makes landfall in Rhode Island or southern Massachusetts. The last time a hurricane made landfall in New England was 1991 which was Hurricane Bob (30 years ago). Sunday night, the storm is expected to slowly move a little more westward across southern New England, perhaps even moving into a portion of the Hudson River Valley in Upstate New York. Then on Monday, we expect Henri to turn back to the northeast tracking across northern New England before heading out to sea Monday night. With this particular track, any long-duration heavy rain and gusty winds should remain well to the north and east of our region. Having said that, we still anticipate rounds of showers and maybe even a thunderstorm to move across our area between Sunday and Monday, with perhaps even a period of steadier rain Sunday evening into Monday morning. Tropical downpours will be possible as outer bands from Henri move across our region and interact with an upper level trough overhead. Rainfall amounts of 1-3" with isolated higher amounts will be possible, and areas across the Poconos and central and northern New Jersey appear to stand the best chance to see the highest totals at this time. Also at the same time, it's possible some locations, certainly those to the west of the Northeast Extension, see less than 1" of rain, and maybe even less than 0.50". Flood Watches are posted for much of the area between Sunday and Monday, and we'll continue to need to watch for the possibility of flooding, especially in urban spots and smaller creeks and streams. Both Sunday and Monday will stay very sticky with highs in the low to mid 80s. Regardless of Henri's track, expect bigger surf and higher rip current risk at all beaches for the remainder of the weekend.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Whatever happens with Henri, it should be moving well away to our north and east by Tuesday allowing skies to clear and become much sunnier. A weak upper level trough overhead will also fade away, and weak surface high pressure should build in meaning both Tuesday and Wednesday look largely dry now. One thing that won’t change however is the high humidity and we can expect that sticky feel to the air to remain. With the sunnier skies and drier weather anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday, look for highs to return to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
LATE WEEK
A cold front from the north will drop through the area Thursday into Friday which will bring another chance or a few more showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. High pressure will likely build in behind the front, so throughout the day Friday and even into Saturday humidity will be more tolerable along with more comfortable temperatures. Stay tuned!
TRACK THE WEATHER: