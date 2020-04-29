TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a bit of rain or drizzle. Low: 52
THURSDAY: Cloudy and windy with a few showers around, then heavier rain and a t-storm later in the afternoon. High: 68
THURSDAY NIGHT: Periods of heavy rain and a thunderstorm, mainly early; watch for flooding on streets and poor drainage areas. Low: 55
Sure, our Wednesday wasn't quite as sunny as Tuesday. And yes, it was certainly more on the breezy side. And while there was a shower or two in spots, thinner clouds than expected allowed for a brighter and milder day than first thought, which likely generated few complaints given the cooler and unsettled weather pattern we've been mired in since mid-month. Highs climbed well into the 60s for most of us, although North Jersey was a bit cooler where the clouds were a bit more stubborn than elsewhere. So if you're counting, that's two fairly nice early spring days in a row, but we won't make it three as a slow moving cold front spreads some rain our way Thursday into Friday. That includes the potential for some locally heavy rain, with a few inches possible for many of us and flood watches flying as a result for the entire area. The heaviest rain is due in later Thursday into the first half of Thursday night, with areas of lighter rain lingering into Friday. We're still on track for a fairly mild and mostly dry first weekend of May, before things take a fairly dramatic turn towards the cooler, at least by early May standards, as we move through next week.
TONIGHT
A warm front to our south and west will slowly move into the region overnight while our stiff easterly ocean breeze pulls in more Atlantic moisture. Clouds will thicken and lower throughout the night, and with increasing moisture, look for the radar to increase with areas of showers or a bit of drizzle. Rainfall amounts will still be on the lighter side overnight and likely only amount to a few hundredths. Thanks to this setup, overnight lows will be even milder than last night, likely only dropping into the low 50s.
THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT
As low pressure slides east across the Great Lakes, our warm front resumes its northward lift, but it will be met by an approaching cold front from the west. That slow moving cold front will spread some periods of rain and a t-storm or two in our direction later Thursday, with a widespread soaking of 1.50" to locally as much as 3.00 inches of rain expected. Flooding along smaller creeks and streams, as well as in poor drainage, low-lying, and urban areas will be possible, and for this reason, the National Weather Service has put the entire area under a Flood Watch from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. Timing-wise, the first part of Thursday will likely just feature some showers or a bit of drizzle but by later in the afternoon, we can expect the heavier rain to arrive taking us into the early part of Thursday night. Highs should inch back into the mid to even upper 60s despite the wet weather. It will also be windy ahead of our cold front, with southeast winds perhaps gusting as high as 40 miles-per-hour.
FRIDAY
Just like earlier in the week, a storm will be slow to depart, keeping clouds and a bit of rain around for a good part of Friday. Our cold front and a weak area of low pressure along it will only slowly creep east during the day, and the cloudy and wet weather lingers as a result. However, rainfall on Friday will be much lighter compared to Thursday. Highs remain in the mid 60s, yet again despite the damp weather.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of May likely offers the nicest weather of the forecast, with increasing sunshine on Saturday and then some sunshine giving way to clouds on Sunday. While there could be a shower or two later Sunday, the best chance of some rain holds off until Sunday night as our next cold front approaches. Behind that front will be some cooler air, the first of several cool shots for next week. So be sure to soak up the mild weekend highs, into the mid to upper 60s Saturday and perhaps low 70s Sunday. It's been a while since we've seen 70-degree highs, since April 13th in the Lehigh Valley