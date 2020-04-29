Weather Alert

DEZ001>003-MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ001-007>010-015>019-PAZ054- 055-060>062-070-071-101>106-300930- /O.CON.KPHI.FA.A.0002.200430T1800Z-200501T1800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ New Castle-Kent-Inland Sussex-Cecil-Kent MD-Queen Annes-Talbot- Caroline-Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Mercer-Salem- Gloucester-Camden-Northwestern Burlington-Carbon-Monroe-Berks- Lehigh-Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia-Western Chester- Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Dover, Georgetown, Elkton, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, Denton, Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 315 PM EDT Wed Apr 29 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Delaware, northeast Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in Delaware, Inland Sussex, Kent, and New Castle. In northeast Maryland, Caroline, Cecil, Kent MD, Queen Annes, and Talbot. In New Jersey, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon * Periods of heavy rain will begin over western portions of the area Thursday afternoon with the threat of heavy rainfall progressing eastward Thursday evening into the overnight hours. Rainfall will decrease in intensity Friday morning but impacts from the earlier heavier rainfall may linger into the day on Friday. Rainfall amounts will generally range from 1.5 to 2.5 inches over the watch area, however locally higher amounts will be possible particularly over the higher terrain of eastern PA and northwest NJ. * As a result of the rainfall, poor drainage and low-lying flooding may begin late Thursday. Small stream as well as mainstem flooding is possible Thursday night into Friday. Please refer to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service (AHPS) website for the latest crest forecasts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. && $$