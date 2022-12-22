TONIGHT: Cloudy and increasingly windy with periods of rain, heavy at times. A rumble of thunder possible. Temps rising through the 40s overnight. Low: 39
FRIDAY: Very windy with morning rain ending as snow with a coating to an inch possible; Morning highs near 50 them temps rapidly drop, with icy roads possible. Wind chills below zero by evening. High: 49
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy, and bitterly cold with icy spots and below zero wind chills. Low: 8
The first full day of winter started with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain, and the snow overperformed a bit with 1-3" of snow from western Berks County up then up along Blue Mountain and north into the Poconos. But the expected change to rain continues to take over, and rain will become heavy at times overnight as winds and temperatures increase, warming through the 40s overnight. The steadier rain will end after midnight, with a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain resulting, as we then await an arctic cold front to come sweeping through Friday morning to midday. Ahead of that front Friday morning, temperatures will be around 50 degrees and there will be a few heavier rain showers, which may turn to a brief burst of snow showers as colder air rushes in and temperatures plummet the rest of the day, below freezing and then into the teens by evening. Winds winds gusting over 40mph, wind chills will drop below zero later Friday and stay there through Saturday morning. Any roads that are still wet when the temperatures drop below freezing can ice up, so be wary of possible icy travel as the arctic air rushes in on Friday. Then it's all about the cold for Christmas weekend, as highs will only be in the teens on Saturday, and low 20s on Christmas Day, with below zero wind chills at night and early in the morning. While blustery bitter and brutally cold, it will be a dry holiday weekend, with the cold slowly but steadily easing next week towards the New Year.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Any leftover wintry mix in the higher elevations in NE PA/NW NJ will change to rain, and periods of rain, some heavy at times, will continue for everyone through the evening hours, tapering off a bit after midnight. Temperatures will slowly rise through the 30s and then through the 40s overnight, as east then southeast winds begin to ramp up to around 10-20mph, with higher gusts towards morning. Totals of 1 to 2 inches of rain are likely from the storm, resulting in some localized poor drainage flooding.
FRIDAY
On Friday, it's all about the arctic front, which will plow through eastern Pennsylvania Friday morning, and then through New Jersey and off the coast by early to mid-afternoon at the latest. A round of showers and perhaps some downpours on the warm side of the front will slide through, then winds shift from the west and southwest and temperatures rapidly fall behind our front, from our morning highs near 50° through the 40s, the 30s, and into the 20s then teens Friday evening. Winds may gust over 45mph as the cold air rushes in, and wind chills drop to near or below zero Friday evening and overnight. The rain may briefly end as wet snow immediately behind the front "IF" the cold air can catch the moisture before the front sweeps it away. Worst case, there could be a coating to an inch of snow and/or a flash freeze of the wet ground, more likely the farther west you travel. Best case, the wind dries everything up before the cold can create any snow, or any ice to freeze on the ground, and it's just bitterly cold and windy Friday night into Saturday and even through Christmas Day. But be wary for a brief shot of snow, strong and gusty winds, and bitter cold temperatures with dangerously low wind chills later Friday through early Saturday.
CHRISTMAS WEEKEND
This will be one of the colder Christmas holidays we've had in a while, but while plenty cold for snow, it looks bitterly cold but also mostly dry. Expect partly sunny skies and maybe a few flurries on Saturday, then mostly sunny skies for Christmas Day. Highs will only be in the mid to upper teens on Saturday, and only the low 20s on Christmas Day, with wind chills as cold as 10 to 20 below zero overnight and each morning. If the forecast comes to fruition, it will likely end up as a Top 5 coldest Christmas Day on record for many. The cold will then begin to slowly ease but will remain seasonably chilly early next week, before warming up a bit towards the New Year. In fact, New Year's Eve/Day could be quite mild for winter, but let's take one holiday at a time.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Expect partly sunny skies and a slow easing of the cold and wind as well. Highs will be in the upper 20s on Monday, and finally get to around freezing (32°) on Tuesday. Overnight lows will generally be in the teens. The slow warming trend becomes more noticeable later in the week.
