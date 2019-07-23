BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Boris Johnson will be UK's new prime minister - more >>

Weather

Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of the Lehigh Valley

By:

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 05:35 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 07:33 AM EDT

Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of the Lehigh Valley

The rain fell Monday night, and it came hard and fast.

69 News viewers shared photos and videos of water rushing down streets and sidewalks. Flash floods quickly overtook some roadways as well.

A flash flood watch is in effect through Tuesday morning.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Allentown Hourly Forecast

07:50 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 20°
  • 87%

Reading Hourly Forecast

07:51 AM

  • WNW 8 mph
  • 20°
  • 96%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 77°F 60°F
Average 85°F 63°F
Record 99°F July 23, 1955 52°F July 23, 2000

In case you missed it...

Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of the Lehigh Valley

Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of the Lehigh Valley

Chinese carmakers now own 15% of Germany's Daimler
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Chinese carmakers now own 15% of Germany's Daimler

US sanctions Chinese company for buying Iranian oil
Copyright 2019 CNN

US sanctions Chinese company for buying Iranian oil

Water main break closes part of Lehigh Street in Whitehall
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Water main break closes part of Lehigh Street in Whitehall

Carrot cake bars
Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Carrot cake bars

Music Monday: Serene Green

Music Monday: Serene Green

Foul play not suspected in massive blaze at home on Lake Wynonah
Kevin Fryer

Foul play not suspected in massive blaze at home on Lake Wynonah

Intel stock up amid talk it'll sell part of its chip business to Apple
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Intel stock up amid talk it'll sell part of its chip business to Apple

British Airways pilots threaten to strike for better pay
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

British Airways pilots threaten to strike for better pay

Carl Icahn: Warren Buffett's Occidental deal a 'travesty'

Carl Icahn: Warren Buffett's Occidental deal a 'travesty'

R. Kelly's crisis manager resigns for 'personal reasons'
Chicago Police Department via Getty Images

R. Kelly's crisis manager resigns for 'personal reasons'

Record high temperatures far exceed record lows
Getty Images

Record high temperatures far exceed record lows

The cement industry produces more CO2 emissions than most countries
Getty Images

The cement industry produces more CO2 emissions than most countries

Arizona authorities order evacuations as wildfire grows to 1,800 acres
Copyright 2019 CNN

Arizona authorities order evacuations as wildfire grows to 1,800 acres

Exeter Township residents express concerns over Neversink Road tunnel

Exeter Township residents express concerns over Neversink Road tunnel

Spring Township gets update on sewer issues
FreeImages.com/jared swafford

Spring Township gets update on sewer issues

LGBTQ community thanks Reading City Council

LGBTQ community thanks Reading City Council

Upper Saucon residents voice concerns to supervisors over unfinished roads
69 News

Upper Saucon residents voice concerns to supervisors over unfinished roads

Publication of leaked texts partly sparked Puerto Rico's mass protests
Copyright 2019 CNN

Publication of leaked texts partly sparked Puerto Rico's mass protests

Historical society offers to buy a town clock for Quakertown Borough
69 News

Historical society offers to buy a town clock for Quakertown Borough