Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of the Lehigh Valley
The rain fell Monday night, and it came hard and fast.
69 News viewers shared photos and videos of water rushing down streets and sidewalks. Flash floods quickly overtook some roadways as well.
A flash flood watch is in effect through Tuesday morning.
Interactive Radars
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Regional Headlines
- - Water main break closes part of Lehigh Street in Whitehall
- - Upper Saucon residents voice concerns to supervisors over unfinished roads
- - Development project slated for area in Bethlehem Township where Great Egrets gather
- - History's Headlines: A woman of importance
- - Boy reported hit by lightning may simply have been rattled by thunderstorm, fell off bike
- - Historical society offers to buy a town clock for Quakertown Borough
- - Opiod overdose survivors gain support system in Bucks County
- - Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Perkasie
- - Car crashes into window of 1st-floor apartment in Warrington Township
- - Extreme heat doesn't stop annual Pottstown bike race
This Week's Circulars
69News Weather Channel Forecast
Live Traffic Cameras
Cameras provided by PennDOT
Historical Averages
|High
|Low
|Current
|77°F
|60°F
|Average
|85°F
|63°F
|Record
|99°F July 23, 1955
|52°F July 23, 2000