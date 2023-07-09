The storms and showers that developed Sunday afternoon in front of a slow moving cold front has dropped some heavy rainfall totals throughout the region. Flash Flooding has been reported in several locations. As we head into the overnight, the line of storms and showers will exit the region early Monday. Some slightly drier air will work in behind the front, but elevated humidity can help spark a spotty shower or thundershower before it exits completely later on Monday. Then there will be a period of dry weather Tuesday into Wednesday with high temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s Tuesday, and then into the lower 90s perhaps for Wednesday. Thursday is the warmest, most humid day before another cold front returns ;ate Thursday when the next chance of more summerlike showers and storms returns.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Additional rain can be expected for the early part of the overnight, with some heavy downpours in places. The National Weather Service has placed all of the region under a Flood Watch for the first part of overnight, while some other areas are under a Flash Flood Warning through early evening. Showers and storms will exit the entire region before midnight as the storm system moves off to the north and east. The rest of the night will remain cloudy and muggy, with some areas patchy fog towards morning.
MONDAY
The bulk of the unsettled weather will exit the region for Monday as the aforementioned storm system makes its way further north and east into New England or offshore. Humidity values will remain high however, and there will be just enough energy leftover on the backside of Sunday's storm system to lead to a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, mainly midday and afternoon Monday. Still, much of the region should stay dry as morning clouds break for more in the way of sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures should go up a tad compared to Sunday, reaching the low to mid 80s.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
High pressure returns from our west for the middle of the week finally leading to at least a couple days of storm-free conditions. Dew points also look to drop a little back into the upper 50s to lower 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday meaning it won't feel quite as uncomfortable as the last several days have felt. Look for mostly sunny skies Tuesday as afternoon high temperatures climb back to more seasonable levels in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies continue Wednesday as afternoon high temperatures return the lower 90s, although heat index values shouldn't be much different from the air temperature given those aforementioned lower dew points. Dew points and humidity likely go back to rather sticky levels again on Thursday as the region gets out ahead of an approaching cold front from the west. High temperatures also look to remain hot Thursday in the lower 90s under a mix of clouds and sun. As the aforementioned front moves closer later in the day, a shower or thunderstorm may pop up.
