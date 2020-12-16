Ready or not, here it comes! Snow overspread the area this afternoon and will continue heavy at times through the overnight hours tonight. Gusty winds will ramp up, especially this evening and the first part of tonight, with gusts to 40 miles-per-hour possible, even stronger closer to the coast. For a while tonight, there will be a mix and change to sleet, especially along and south of the Interstate 78 corridor, which will cut just a bit into accumulations. And areas from the Lehigh Valley south and east may see a lightening of the snow and sleet as a “dry slot” works in for a few hours. Any mixing converts back to snow after midnight, before ending Thursday around or just after sunrise, with winds gradually diminishing during the day. Then it’s cold and dry through the start of the weekend as the cleanup begins. Winter storm warnings continue for most of the area through Thursday morning, and travel is not recommended overnight as the snow, sleet, and wind continue through early Thursday morning.
DETAILED FORECAST
THIS EVENING
Snow will continue, heavy at times through the evening hours, with a mix towards the Delaware Valley and rain towards the shore. Some sleet can mix in south of Interstate 78 late in the evening hours. 1-2” of snow per hour may fall at times through the evening, with reduced visibilities due to the heavy snow and increasingly gusty winds. Winds from the northeast may gust as high as 40mph tonight. The snow and sleet may lighten up a bit closer to midnight south and east of the Lehigh Valley as some drier air briefly works in.
OVERNIGHT
Any wintry mix or lightening of the snow and sleet won’t last too long, as colder air wraps back in and any sleet changes back over to snow after midnight. While the snow likely won’t be as heavy as before the changeover, additional accumulations are likely later tonight into early Thursday morning. Gusty northeast to northerly winds continue with winds gusting to 40mph (50-60mph towards the shore) overnight, with the strongest gusts having passed before sunrise. Total accumulations of 12 to 18 inches of snow are likely across the Interstate 81 and 80 corridors, from Schuylkill County into the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, including the Slate Belt and northern parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties. Through most of the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, and along the Interstate 78 corridor into New Jersey, it’s 8-12 inches of snow, with many spots around or just under a foot, less south of Interstate 78 where mixing will be more prevalent. Then it’s 4 to 8 inches in the Delaware Valley including the Interstate 95 corridor, with totals diminishing rapidly to little to nothing east of there.
THURSDAY
Snow will lighten and taper off around or after sunrise Thursday morning as our coastal storm pulls away. A brisk northerly breeze will continue for a while, but gradually diminish as our storm gets farther away. It’s a cold day so don’t expect much melting, even if a few breaks of sun can appear later in the day. Highs will only be in the low 30s, with below freezing wind chills throughout the day. Lows drop into the teens overnight, with clearing skies and a deep snowpack.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND SUNDAY
High pressure builds in, the winds diminish, and seasonably cold air settles in through the start of the weekend. Don’t expect the snow to melt that quickly, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s and overnight lows deep down into the teens and even some single digits in spots Friday night, thanks to clear skies, light winds, and a deep snow cover. On Sunday, a weak cold front will be approaching from our west increasing the clouds. We will get a touch warmer ahead of the front as highs get back into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees...more seasonable for this time of year. The front may bring a rain or snow shower late in the day or at night, but at this time we don’t expect this to be a big deal.
TRACK THE WEATHER: