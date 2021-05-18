Ready or not, here it comes. Get ready for an extended stretch of warmth that will see highs climb well into the 80s later this week, as it will certainly feel like summer as the week progresses. While there will be some increase in humidity that accompanies the warmer temperatures, it is May and not July, so the oppressive summer muggies aren’t expected to be a concern just yet. So after a cool first half of May, get ready for the warmest stretch of weather we’ve seen since early last September. While a significant warm up is imminent, significant rain is not, as it has been abnormally dry over the last three months, with a 2 to 4 inch rainfall deficit during that stretch. Besides a pop-up thunderstorm or two fueled by the warmer weather later this week or over the weekend, the forecast is a mainly dry one throughout. Cooler weather may arrive by this time next week, but not until then.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny skies will prevail through the middle of the week, and a fairly sizable warming trend will commence. For the first time in about a week, we’ll finally be able to entirely rule out those pesky pop-up showers that have been a forecast fixture for a while now. So enjoy the dry and increasingly warm weather, with highs around 80 degrees on Tuesday, and mid 80s on Wednesday, the first widespread 80-degree highs in more than two weeks.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The warmth really takes hold for the end of the week, with widespread mid 80s for Thursday and Friday, and some upper 80s not out of the question for some of us either. Expect partly sunny skies and mostly dry weather, although a pop-up thunderstorm or two is possible given the warmer temperatures, more so Friday than Thursday but an admittedly small chance both days.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The streak of 80-degree highs will continue, with partly sunny skies and perhaps a few showers and thunderstorms, depending on where a front across the Northeast U.S. sets up. How high into the 80s we go will depend on how close that front is, and how many clouds and thundershowers are around the area.