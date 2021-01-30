Today, we have partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s. Then, down into the teens we go tonight. We'll turn cloudy at the end of the night and stay cloudy all Sunday.
The snow arrives Sunday afternoon, and it sticks around through Tuesday.
Look for snow to start between 2 and 6 PM on Sunday.
The snow first starts in the Philly area. Then, it moves north into Berks County and the Lehigh Valley. Eventually, it reaches Schuylkill County and the Poconos.
By dinnertime, everyone will be seeing snow. The snow will collect on the ground right away just because it has been so cold.
The snow will be steady Sunday night.
On Monday, we'll have snow off and on during the day on Monday. So, there will be parts of the day when snow won't be falling.
The snow continues Monday night, and it wraps up around lunchtime on Tuesday.
Here's how much snow to expect through dinnertime on Monday:
It's too early to tell how much more snow we get Monday night into Tuesday morning.
A few of the future radars we use to forecast say only a few more inches Monday night. Other futures radars say 6-12"+ more! Give us one more day to track this part of the forecast. Expect the full snowfall forecast tomorrow.
Wednesday and Thursday sunshine returns. We'll also back in the 40s on Thursday.
We close out the week with rain for Friday night and next Saturday.
