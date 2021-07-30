The National Weather Service's Mt. Holly office is sending crews to the region Friday to assess storm damage from Thursday night's severe weather.
The teams will be surveying damage in several areas in the Lehigh Valley and Bucks County to see if it was caused by a tornado touching down.
Two confirmed tornadoes were reported Thursday night in Bucks County -- one near New Hope, and another in Bensalem Township, where there was extensive damage and several people were hurt.
The NWS put out a map showing where crews will be on Friday.
The areas correspond with where tornado warnings were issued Thursday evening, and where there were reports of heavy damage.
In the 69 News viewing area, that includes:
-- a section near the Berks/Lehigh county lines, from Kempton to Weisenberg
-- the Slatington and Walnutport areas in northern Lehigh and Northampton counties
-- the Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township area in Northampton County
-- much of Bucks County, including a large area that starts in the Quakertown area and goes through Bensalem Township and through Trenton into New Jersey. There's also another area of Bucks, in the northeastern portion around Nockamixon and Haycock townships
The crews will be analyzing the damage, and looking at the scope and nature of it, including the diameter of trees taken down and the direction in which the damage occurred. This will help them determine whether the damage was caused by straight line winds from a severe thunderstorm, or by a tornado.
The National Weather Service expects to release details Friday evening. Before Thursday, there were only three confirmed tornadoes for 2021 in the entire state of Pennsylvania.
[8 AM] Here are the following areas that we will be investigating today. More details will be provided tonight. If you observed damage, please let us know. #dewx #pawx #njwx pic.twitter.com/7txwCypqjS— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 30, 2021