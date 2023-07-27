TONIGHT: A shower or thunderstorm possible, mainly early; otherwise, partly cloudy and muggy. Some patchy fog is possible late. Low: 70
FRIDAY: Early morning patchy fog; otherwise, mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 94
FRIDAY NIGHT: An early stray shower or thunderstorm; otherwise, partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 72
As expected, Thursday was a hot and humid day with partly sunny skies and high temperatures near or a few ticks above 90 degrees with heat index values well into the 90s to around 100 degrees. We did see a few showers and thunderstorms fire up in the afternoon in far northern areas, and we’ll need to watch for the possibility of more of the area being impacted by these storms early on this evening. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will continue across our region through Friday. The combination of heat and humidity will once again push the heat index up to around or even a little above 100 degrees at times, mainly during Friday afternoon as the day otherwise looks to be largely dry under mostly sunny skies. Some high temperatures will approach 90 degrees Saturday, too, which could lead to an official heat wave by Saturday, the first of the season for some, and the hottest stretch of weather we've seen so far this not-so-hot summer. A cold front will drop in from Canada on Saturday, producing our next best chance of showers and thunderstorms, and also breaking what may very well be a 3 day heatwave. Cooler and less humid air arrives Sunday and it should stick around through the first half of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A disturbance tracking by to our north this evening will continue to bring the slight chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm, mainly before 10pm. The Storm Prediction Center continues to put our region in a 'slight' risk for severe storms, with plenty of heat and humidity to fuel a stronger storm or two. The main concern with any severe weather should be damaging winds and flooding downpours, however some large hail and even a brief spin-up of a tornado also can’t entirely be ruled out. But the key take away here is that the thunderstorm activity should be fairly hit-or-miss, and many will probably not see much. Eventually, we all should be dry overnight under partly cloudy skies and warm and muggy conditions. Some areas of patchy fog will be possible, certainly where any rain was received earlier. Nighttime lows should only dip to around 70 degrees so there won’t be much relief from the heat overnight.
FRIDAY
Friday will be just as hot and humid as Thursday, without the chance for any storms to briefly cool you off, at least through much of the daytime. Outside of some early morning patchy fog, expect mostly sunny skies, with highs again in the low to mid 90s and the heat index to around or a little above 100 degrees. Latest indications suggest a weak disturbance will cross the region Friday evening/early Friday night, and some guidance has hinted at a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm during this time frame. Most probably don’t see much, but it may be folks south of I-78, and especially south of the mainline PA Turnpike, where there’s a little better chance to get in on that shower or thunderstorm.
SATURDAY
We may sneak in another 90-degree day on Saturday, if we can keep the thunderstorms away for some of the day and heat things up. For now, let's go partly sunny and hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees on Saturday, but also with some showers and thunderstorms an increasing possibility as the day progresses. It will be the last hot and humid day for a little while at least, as relief arrives for the second half of the weekend. Once again, we’ll likely have to watch for a few of those storms containing strong winds, hail, heavy downpours, and maybe even a brief tornado spin-up.
SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY
Partly to mostly sunny skies are likely now for the end of the weekend and the start of next week, with cooler, comfier, and less humid air arriving behind a cold front, which should steadily sink south. The faster movement allows for drier and nicer weather Sunday through Tuesday, with high temperatures around or just above 80 degrees and dew points falling all the way back into the 50s leading to a much more comfortable feel for outdoor activities.
