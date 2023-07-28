Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will continue across our region through Friday. The combination of heat and humidity will once again push the heat index up to around or even a little above 100 degrees at times, mainly during Friday afternoon as the day otherwise looks to be largely dry under mostly sunny skies. Some high temperatures will approach 90 degrees Saturday, too. A cold front will drop in from Canada on Saturday, producing our next best chance of showers and thunderstorms, and also breaking the hot and humid stretch. Cooler and less humid air arrives Sunday and it should stick around through the first half of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
Friday will be just as hot and humid as Thursday, without the chance for any storms to briefly cool you off, at least through much of the daytime. Outside of some early morning patchy fog, expect mostly sunny skies, with highs again in the low to mid 90s and the heat index to around or a little above 100 degrees. Latest indications suggest a weak disturbance will cross the region Friday evening/early Friday night, and some guidance has hinted at a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm during this time frame. Most probably don’t see much, but it may be folks south of I-78, and especially south of the mainline PA Turnpike, where there’s a little better chance to get in on that shower or thunderstorm.
SATURDAY
We may sneak in another 90-degree day on Saturday, if we can keep the thunderstorms away for some of the day and heat things up. For now, let's go partly sunny and hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees on Saturday, but also with some showers and thunderstorms an increasing possibility as the day progresses. It will be the last hot and humid day for a little while at least, as relief arrives for the second half of the weekend. Once again, we’ll likely have to watch for a few of those storms containing strong winds, hail, heavy downpours, and maybe even a brief tornado spin-up.
SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY
Partly to mostly sunny skies are likely now for the end of the weekend and the start of next week, with cooler, comfier, and less humid air arriving behind a cold front, which should steadily sink south. The faster movement allows for drier and nicer weather Sunday through Tuesday, with high temperatures around or just above 80 degrees and dew points falling all the way back into the 50s leading to a much more comfortable feel for outdoor activities.
