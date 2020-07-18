After about a week off, the 90s have made a comeback this weekend, accompanied by high humidity levels come Sunday. Saturday featured ample sunshine all around with highs in the low to a few mid 90s, but fortunately, dew points weren’t actually that high running only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Heat Index values were really no different than the actual air temperature for Saturday. That will change however for Sunday as the combination of heat and dew points well into the 60s will be a dangerous duo leading to heat indices around 100 degrees, a trend that will worsen into Monday. That's when a cold front will be approaching from the west bringing a shower or thunderstorm offering a little relief from the heat later in the day and at night. The same front sort of hangs out from mid to late week keeping showers and thunderstorm chances around, but allowing temperatures to ease back closer to seasonable levels in the middle to upper 80s by Wednesday. Come Friday, the humidity will finally drop back to more comfortable levels as well.
TONIGHT
Thanks to high pressure overhead, skies will be mainly clear tonight as dew points climb a bit higher well into the 60s making for a more muggy feel. Early on tonight, we may very well see a period of increasing high clouds that move well out ahead of a complex of storms over the Great Lakes, but after midnight, these clouds should quickly move away. Don’t be surprised if some patchy river valley fog forms towards dawn, but this will definitely be an exception and not the rule. Overnight lows should settle back into the upper 60s.
SUNDAY
Sunday is when Excessive Heat alerts take effect for the dangerous combination of heat and humidity. Heat indices, what it "feels" like, will approach 100 degrees Sunday for the heart of the viewing area and even exceed 100 degrees across the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware. Actual air temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s. While heat and humidity can usually act as trouble makers in terms of thunderstorms, there's no real trigger for any to develop this time around. Sunday is entirely dry from start to finish, though it's tough to call that a good thing, since a shower to cool off would be kind of nice on a day like this.
SUNDAY NIGHT
There won't be much relief from the heat Sunday after the sun goes down, as overnight lows are only expected to drop into the mid 70s. A cold front stretching from the Great Lakes down through the Midwest and Ohio Valley will slowly be advancing eastward and this front will have sparked scattered showers and thunderstorms across western and even some of central Pennsylvania during the day Sunday. While much of this activity is expected to fizzle as it moves closer to our region, it’s not entirely out of the question a rogue shower or storm is able to survive into the early nighttime mainly for areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Other than that, we expect partly cloudy skies with a very humid feel to the air.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The aforementioned cold front will track through on Monday bringing the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The front appears to lose some of its punch however, so while an isolated strong or severe storm can’t entirely be ruled out, we don’t anticipate organized severe weather at this time. The oppressive heat and humidity will also be peaking on Monday with highs in the middle 90s and dew points at or above 70 degrees, leading to heat indices at or above 100 degrees. Monday’s cold front looks to push far enough south and east for Tuesday while an area of high pressure builds into eastern Canada and Upstate New York meaning much of the area will be dry and mostly sunny. The only exception will be far southern New Jersey and Delaware where you’re still close enough to the front that an afternoon shower or thunderstorm can’t entirely be ruled out. The cold front will do very little to drop temperatures and humidity Tuesday as highs are still expected to reach the low 90s with dew points still climbing well into the 60s.
MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK
The cold front off to our south and east on Tuesday will lift back to the north as a warm front for Wednesday bringing increasing clouds and increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. While the unsettled weather and more cloud cover should drop highs back into the upper 80s, humidity values will remain rather high. The warm front will lift north on Thursday while an area of low pressure then tracks from the Great Lakes into Upstate New York dragging a cold front through our area. This in turn will keep scattered clouds around along with continued high humidity and more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. Fortunately, the unsettled period will continue leading to cooler temperatures as highs return closer to seasonable levels in the middle 80s.