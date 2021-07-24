A strong area of high pressure originating from Canada has been influencing our weather the last few days, and that continued to be the case Saturday. The region was once again treated to a decent amount of sunshine today, mixed with some clouds, and dew points running comfortably low in the 50s with afternoon highs in the low and mid 80s. It was also a refreshingly cool start like the last few days with lows in the mid 50s! If you like this pleasant weather, hopefully you didn’t get too comfortable with it because it’s still mid-summer, and Mother Nature is about to remind us that the comfort can only last for so long. Sure enough, the heat and humidity gradually claw their way back for the 2nd half of the weekend and into next week. And with the increased stickiness will come an increased chance for a few scattered thunderstorms, mainly later tonight and Sunday, and again during the middle of next week. While no washouts are expected, that shower or storm chance is a price we pay for the return of the summer muggies. Temperatures will slowly rise through the 80s and perhaps even touch 90 degrees through the middle of the week. However, the core of the heat may again stay to our west, and no significant heat waves are currently in the cards.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Our Canadian high pressure system that has been leading to the very nice weather will make its way offshore this evening allowing our wind flow to change direction out of the south. This will start to increase the dew points back into the 60s late tonight which in turn will start to lead to a muggier feel overnight. With the uptick in the dew points tonight will also come an uptick in the air temperature as overnight lows are expected to be much warmer compared to recent nights. Look for the numbers to only drop into the upper 60s. Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight as a warm front approaches from our west and moves through. A stray shower or thunderstorm is not entirely out of the question with this warm frontal passage, although we do not anticipate any severe weather to occur with this particular chance for storms.
SUNDAY
The warm front that moves through overnight Saturday will move to our east and offshore for Sunday. Any showers or storms that occur overnight Saturday with the warm frontal passage should be done with around or shortly after sunrise Sunday. The region will now be in a warm and humid sector with a southwesterly flow raising dew points back to near 70 degrees. We’ll be tracking a cold front approaching from our north and west as Sunday progresses. Afternoon highs should reach the upper 80s Sunday and it will be a warm and sticky one with partial sunshine. As our cold front moves closer and clashes with the warm and sticky air mass, it will likely spark scattered showers and thunderstorms later Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. A couple storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, at least some small hail, and heavy downpours. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire region highlighted under a “marginal” risk for severe weather Sunday. A shower or thunderstorm may remain into at least the early overnight hours.
MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Some of that western wildfire smoke may return for early next week as upper level winds again shift from that direction. The aforementioned cold front that we’ll track dropping in from our northwest on Sunday will move to the south and east of most of the region by Monday. It appears the front may not be able to clear southern New Jersey or Delaware, so these particular locations may continue to see a shower or thunderstorm as well as a sticky feel to the air for Monday. Meanwhile, for much of the rest of the region, Monday looks dry and a bit less sticky, although still very warm, if not hot, with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs around 90 degrees. High pressure looks to build in for Tuesday leading to a mainly dry day, although a weak cold front tracking by to our north may be able to spark a late-day or nighttime stray thunderstorm, mainly north of the Lehigh Valley. The warming trend looks to continue, and even though like Monday the dew points and humidity may not be too terribly high, high temperatures are still expected to get near 90 degrees. Wednesday looks to be another very warm day, and this time a little more humid, with highs in the upper 80s. At the same time, a stronger cold front is expected to track through Wednesday bringing an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday’s cold front may get hung up across the region for Thursday keeping a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast along with somewhat high humidity. Highs Thursday are expected to reach seasonable levels in the mid to upper 80s.
