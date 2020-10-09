After a chilly and crisp start to our Friday with morning lows either side of 40 degrees, abundant sunshine allowed for a nice recovery this afternoon as highs climbed to near 70° by afternoon. As high pressure slides off the coast tonight into Saturday, southwest winds will help to warm things up even more to start the weekend. Sunshine will mix with some increasing high clouds on Saturday, but highs surge into the upper 70s, giving us another taste of late summer-like warmth similar to what we saw on Wednesday. It will be the nicest day by far of the Columbus Day holiday weekend, as both temperatures and weather go downhill as the weekend progresses, thanks to the eventual remnants of Hurricane Delta passing through here on Columbus Day. So if Saturday can be described as great, Sunday will be downgraded to okay, as early sunshine gives way to thickening clouds, with the leading edge of Delta’s leftover rains arriving late in the day or into the evening hours. Monday, in a word, looks soggy, and quite cool as well. Expect periods of a steadier rain on Columbus Day as the leftover moisture from Delta slides through, producing 1 to 2 inches of a soaking rain from Sunday night into Monday night, before the sunshine and warmer temperatures return later Tuesday into Wednesday.
TONIGHT
Some high thin clouds streaming northward well in advance of Hurricane Delta along the Gulf Coast will try to push into our area overnight tonight, but most of these clouds will probably remain south of the Lehigh Valley. Overall, it should be a mostly clear night, but with a light southwesterly wind, lows shouldn’t get as cool as they did Thursday night. Look for the numbers to only drop to around or just below 50 degrees.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the nicest day of the holiday weekend, with a good deal of sunshine for much of the day mixing with some occasional high clouds. Southwest breezes will pick up a bit and it will become breezy, but that’s a warm wind direction so highs will soar into the upper 70s by afternoon, with some backyard thermometers flirting with 80 degrees.
SUNDAY
While Sunday looks mostly dry and still fairly warm for this time of year with highs in the low 70s, clouds are forecast to increase throughout the day after at least some early morning sunshine. Any rain should hold off until later in the day, with areas south and west of the Lehigh Valley seeing the leading edge of some light rain late in the day. Any steadier rain should hold off until Sunday night, as the remnant rains from what was once Hurricane Delta inch in our direction by the end of the holiday weekend.
MONDAY
The steadiest of the rains from Hurricane Delta will slide through Monday into Monday night, and likely provide a good soaking with as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain for much of the area. Some of that rain can be heavy at times, and with an easterly onshore breezy, abundant clouds, and lots of rain, it’s also an unseasonably cool day as well with highs only around 60 degrees. Rain will begin to taper off from west to east later Monday night.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
All that should be left on Tuesday will be some clouds and a lingering shower early in the day, which should both give way to more sunshine by afternoon. Temperatures will bounce back up to around 70 degrees as well, with plenty of sunshine by Wednesday and highs remaining a bit above average and close to 70 degrees once again.