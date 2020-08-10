TUESDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and remaining hot and humid with a spotty late day shower or thunderstorm. High: 92
TUESDAY NIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm, and sticky with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Low: 71
The 90-degree heat made a return to much of the region on Monday for the first time in about a week. Of course, over that week, we had a tropical storm and several rounds of heavy rain and flooding downpours, limiting the opportunities for much heat. The 90-degree high temperatures came with some higher humidity as well, with uncomfortable dew points between 65 and 70 degrees, making it feel a bit hotter than it already is. Tuesday looks to be a copy and paste day of Monday's weather, except there is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm popping up late in the day as a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes. Like its predecessors last week, this front will also get hung up somewhere nearby and stall, leading to the daily chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm each day for the rest of the week. While no day looks like a washout, it's tough to forecast an entirely dry day in this pattern as well. After one more 90-something-degree day on Tuesday, some extra clouds and those daily thunderstorm chances with our sluggish front will lead to a slight easing of the heat through the 80s for the rest of the week.
TONIGHT
Skies should remain mainly clear overnight and it will of course remain rather warm and muggy with overnight lows not far from 70 degrees. Like last night, some areas of fog may develop overnight, but should readily burn off early Tuesday morning.
TUESDAY
With our cold front still far enough back to our west, most of the day should remain dry, albeit hot and humid with morning fog giving way to a good deal of sunshine for most of the day. Highs will again reach the low 90s, and the heat index will again climb higher into the 90s given the high humidity. A shower or thunderstorm is possible late in the day or at night, more likely the farther west you travel from the Lehigh Valley closer to the front.
TUESDAY NIGHT
The Perseids, often the best meteor shower of the year, peaks Tuesday night. While the meteor shower peaks at 1am, it may be a bit better for viewing and for a good night's sleep to head out a little earlier around 11pm. The sky will be most dark then because the half moon doesn’t come up until midnight. Some years, you can see a shooting star about once every ten minutes. Look northeast for the best view, but you will have some patchy clouds and the chance of a shower to contend with overnight, with lows again around 70 degrees.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
With our front stalled out nearby, expect some sun but more in the way of clouds than the past few days. Also expect the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms each day to wrap up the week, but the timing and coverage of any storms depends on where the front sets up. Highs will ease into the upper 80s on Wednesday, then the mid 80s by Thursday and low 80s on Friday. As high pressure over eastern Canada tries to build in and pushes our pesky front ever-so-slowly south later in the week, the best chance for rain may shift into southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey later this week while northern areas possibly dry out a bit by Friday and Saturday.