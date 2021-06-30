WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a gusty late afternoon t-storm. High: 95
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a few gusty t-storms, mainly in the evening. Low: 71
THURSDAY: Not as hot, still humid. Periods of rain and thunderstorms, some downpours and gusty winds. High: 78, Low: 66
We officially had our second heat wave of the season and today we'll go for day four with temperatures in the 90s. The stretch of oppressive heat and humidity will finally break as a late week cold front provides relief in time for the holiday weekend.
Out ahead of that front, scattered thunderstorms will become more numerous late Wednesday and rather widespread later Thursday, which will likely be the wettest day of the forecast.
While the heat and humidity will certainly be gone come the big July Fourth holiday weekend, the rain chances may linger as an unsettled weather pattern sets up across the Northeast. While washouts aren't likely, a daily chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms may remain Friday, Saturday, and perhaps even on the Fourth of July itself on Sunday. Highs may be in the 70s throughout the weekend, much cooler than average (mid 80s) for early July.
WEDNESDAY
Let's do it again on Wednesday, another hazy, hot, and humid day with highs back up in the mid 90s, and triple digit heat indices again expected by afternoon.
There will be one difference on Wednesday compared to the past few days, and that is a better chance for thunderstorms, and stronger storms if that, over a larger part of the area late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Chances for some severe storms are highest the farther north you travel, with areas along and north of Interstate 78 most likely to see some late day gusty storms towards evening. Damaging winds and hail are possible in any stronger storms, with any storms also producing some frequent lightning and heavy downpours.
The storms will be triggered by a slow moving cold front, which will finally begin to slide in our direction from the north over the next few days.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
As the aforementioned front drops south through the area, it will be the trigger and the focus for some scattered showers and storms, with the potential for a strong to severe thunderstorm or two but more so for flash flooding, given the slow movement of the front and any storms that may develop along it.
The most likely time for heavy downpours and severe weather for most of our area is centered on later Thursday and Thursday night, although chances may linger into Friday, especially the farther south you travel.
Our heat wave should be broken as cooler weather gradually builds in, with low 80s on Thursday and mid 70s by Friday. It will remain rather humid, but it won't be as oppressive as the heat recedes.
JULY 4TH WEEKEND
Our front may stall as a wave of low pressure ripples along it Friday into Saturday. To add insult to injury, a trough, or dip in the jet stream, will likely hang out across the Northeast through the holiday weekend, leading to some cooler than average temperatures for the Fourth and perhaps some lingering unsettled weather.
We don't seem to have the luck with summer holiday weekends this year, and you can think back to our cool and wet Memorial Day weekend for proof of that notion. While the Fourth of July weekend won't be nearly as cool and wet as that, it does look to feature highs in the mid 70s throughout, a good 10 degrees cooler than our mid 80s average for early July.
Weather-wise, expect more clouds than sun and at least some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, especially Saturday but perhaps lingering into Sunday too. Washouts aren't expected, but don't expect sunny, warm, and dry weather either.
