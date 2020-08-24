Today is almost a rinse and repeat of Sunday as once again mainly hit-or-miss PM showers and t-storms are expected as highs top out near 90° and humidity remains high. Once more, no real severe weather concerns are expected Monday, but some heavy downpours are not out of the question. On Tuesday, we’ll track a vigorous cold front dropping in from our north which will clash with some very warm and humid air and spark scattered afternoon and evening showers and t-storms. Some of these storms have the potential to bring damaging wind gusts and large hail, in addition to heavy downpours. On Wednesday, we see a brief return to cooler, dry, and more pleasant conditions before increasing warmth, humidity, and storm chances return for the latter half of the week. In the tropics, things remain active with Tropical Storm Laura continuing to move west-northwest near Cuba, and Tropical Storm Marco is moving north-northwest across the central Gulf of Mexico setting its eyes on a landfall along the Louisiana coastline sometime late Monday afternoon or early Monday evening. After Marco makes landfall, Laura is then expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen to a hurricane before potentially making landfall along the Louisiana coastline or the northern Gulf Coast of Texas late Wednesday. Landfall chances from both of these storms continue to look less and less from Alabama east to Florida.
TODAY
Our warm and humid air mass from the weekend will not be going anywhere to start the new week, and this will help to fuel some additional shower and t-storm chances today, primarily during the PM hours, as some weak upper level energy from our west continues to track through. Similar to Sunday, there will still be plenty of dry times as well under a mix of sun and clouds. Once more, afternoon highs should reach the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values in the low and middle 90s. Also similar to Sunday, no organized severe weather concerns are expected, however a few storms could contain heavy downpours that may even lead to some minor flooding. A shower or t-storm chance will remain into early Monday evening, then the activity should quickly die out by sunset as skies turn out mainly clear Monday night with lows dropping into the upper 60s. It will remain muggy overnight Monday, and once again, some patchy dense fog will be possible late, especially for any location that received rainfall during the day.
TUESDAY
Tuesday likely features the greatest chance for showers and storms in all areas over the next several days, mainly during the PM hours, as we anticipate a stronger cold front to drop in from our north later Tuesday afternoon and evening. Out ahead of this front, afternoon highs are once again expected to reach the upper 80s with heat index values around or just above 90 degrees. The very warm and humid air mass in place combining with some strong winds aloft will provide fuel for a few storms to perhaps contain damaging wind gusts and large hail, in addition to heavy downpours. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire area highlighted under a “slight” risk for severe weather which is a level 2 out of 5, 5 being the greatest threat level.
WEDNESDAY
Tuesday’s cold front is expected to drop to our south for Wednesday while high pressure briefly returns from the north and west. This should provide the region with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions along with a northwesterly wind flow which will usher in a cooler and less humid air mass. Afternoon highs Wednesday should drop back into the low 80s and dew points should also drop back into the more comfortable 50s.
THURSDAY
Don’t get too comfortable with Wednesday’s pleasant conditions because a warm front will push through from the south and west for Thursday. The boundary will bring back warmer and more humid air as highs return to the upper 80s and dew points climb well back into the 60s making it feel like it’s around 90 degrees. The passage of the warm front may also spark a shower or t-storm, mainly during the afternoon and evening Thursday.
FRIDAY
The forecast turns more unsettled again for Friday as an area of low pressure drops south from the Great Lakes and drags a trailing cold front towards the region as well. While cloudier skies Friday should help knock highs back into the mid 80s, it will remain rather humid, and that humidity in combination with the approaching low pressure system and front will help to spark widely scattered showers and t-storms. Some heavier rain is especially possible later Friday night.
THE TROPICS
We continue to watch two tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin that will likely pose a threat to portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast in the coming days. One system is Tropical Storm Laura which is getting set to move west-northwest across Cuba over the next 24 hours. The other system is Tropical Storm Marco moving north-northwest over the central Gulf of Mexico. Marco will be the first storm to bring impacts to the U.S. Gulf Coast as the forecast track brings the storm onshore along the Louisiana coastline as either a strong tropical storm or minimal Category 1 hurricane late Monday afternoon or early Monday evening. There will be a quick break on Tuesday before Laura is expected to strengthen to at least a Category 1 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico and move into either the Louisiana coastline or northern Texas Gulf Coast late Wednesday. Neither of these storms will have any impact on our weather through Thursday, but some remnant moisture from Laura may possibly get absorbed into a cold front as it moves into our region at the end of the new week into the start of next weekend.