After a one-two punch from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred late last week and Tropical Storm Henri late in the weekend, each causing flash flooding and each dropping as much as 3-6"+ of rain across parts of our area, we could certainly use a chance to dry out! And we'll get that chance over the next two to three days.
Our next chance for any shower or thunderstorm activity doesn't arrive until late Thursday into Friday ahead of our next cold front.
Until then, our attention shifts from the wet to the hot, as near 90° high temperatures are expected each of the next three afternoons from Tuesday through Thursday. All the while, we'll keep the high humidity and tropical air mass in place.
Our late week front will squash the hottest and most humid weather to our south for Friday into the weekend, as highs back down closer to 80 degrees by Saturday and Sunday. While the heat backs off, that front may remain close enough for a few showers or a thunderstorm to remain in the forecast over the final weekend of August.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
With Henri gone, our attention shifts to some building heat and humidity, and a chance to dry out as well. Look for dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday, with our next chance of thunderstorms not until late Thursday and Thursday night.
With more sunshine, things will heat up, with highs around 90 degrees each afternoon, though it feels hotter once the high humidity is factored in.
Lows will be warm and muggy and not far from 70 degrees.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
With a cold front due in sometime Thursday night, we'll keep a shower or thunderstorm chance into Friday in case the front is slow in clearing the area.
Once that front passes, we'll see a break from the heat and humidity, likely with Friday as the transition day to somewhat comfier weather.
If the front stalls though just to our south or west later Friday into the weekend, some unsettled weather may linger with that meddlesome front not too far away. Expect mid 80s on Friday, then low 80s by the weekend.