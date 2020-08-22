It's back! The humidity is back, and it's here for the weekend. We'll get a break from it midweek. In the meantime, enjoy a mainly dry and warm weekend. While it's dry for most places all weekend, a thunderstorm will pop up over a spot or two each afternoon and overnight. It's easy for that to happen when it's pretty humid.
Tuesday, we'll get particularly warm--touching 90--as cold front drops down from the north. This doesn't happen around these parts too often, but when it does, it gets really warm ahead of that type of cold front. These types of cold fronts get the name "back door cold fronts" because cold fronts usually move from west to east across our area instead of dropping from north to south. The "back door" front is why we have a less humid and dry Wednesday. But, it will also spark showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening as it drops down.
On Thursday, the humidity comes right back because our air comes up from the south. This brings warm and humid weather this time of year. Case and point, today our air comes up from the south. Looking ahead, its warm and humid next weekend, too.
TODAY
Because it's more humid today, a thunderstorm will pop up in a spot or two this evening. You'll see mostly sunny skies in the Poconos and in the Lehigh Valley. The counties near Philly will see more clouds in the sky. Enough to call the Delaware Valley partly sunny.
TONIGHT
Let's call everyone partly cloudy tonight. Don't look for much moonlight between the clouds. It's only a crescent moon. Because it stays humid tonight, there will be some fog in a few spots toward daybreak. A spot or two will get a passing thunderstorm.
SUNDAY & MONDAY
Everyone's mostly sunny, warm, and humid. While most places stay dry again, a few more places will get a thunderstorm to pop up in the afternoon.
TUESDAY
We'll have scattered thunderstorms pop up as a cold front drops down over us. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 90.
WEDNESDAY
The humid weather and thunderstorms take the day off. Enjoy a very nice, sunny day.
THURSDAY-NEXT WEEKEND
It's warm and humid again with highs in the upper 80s. With the humid air, it'll be easy for a thunderstorm to pop up each afternoon and evening.