The area of high pressure that provided the sunny and pleasant weather Sunday and Monday slid off the East Coast on Tuesday. While the high still delivered plenty of sunshine, a southwesterly wind sent temperatures soaring Tuesday afternoon and dew points are beginning to follow suit. The hotter, more humid air mass will remain in place over the next couple days as an area low pressure advances through the Great Lakes and into Eastern Canada, all the while consuming the leftover moisture and energy of what was once of Tropical Storm Cristobal. As this low's warm front interacts with the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, it may spark a spotty shower or thunderstorm by day's end. However, the best opportunity for rain will come on Thursday as the low's cold front swings through the region. In the wake of the cold front on Friday, high pressure will nose into Pennsylvania and New Jersey from the Tennessee Valley leading to a mainly dry, sunnier, and less humid but still warm day. High pressure appears to be the major player into the start of the weekend as well, so things are expected to remain mainly dry with some sunshine on Saturday too. However, as an upper-level trough hovering over the Northeast this weekend connects with a frontal boundary stalled out of the Eastern Seaboard, the chance for a shower or thunderstorm increases heading into Sunday and perhaps lingers into early next week.
TONIGHT
After some clear and comfy sleeping nights, the air conditioners may come in more handy tonight as a milder and muggier regime takes hold through the middle of the week. Expect skies to become partly cloudy overnight and with a mild southwest breeze and higher dew points as a more humid air mass builds in, expect a stickier night with lows in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY
South to southwest winds will increase a bit on Wednesday, and so too will both the heat and especially the humidity. High temperatures will likely eclipse 90 degrees for many of us, making it the first widespread 90-degree day of the year so far. Factor in dew points near 70 degrees and it will certainly qualify as an oppressive day, with the heat index climbing even higher into the 90s. So goes life in the warm sector, as high pressure off the East coast pumps up the hot and sticky air mass ahead of a slow moving cold front off to our west, one that we'll have to eventually contend with by Thursday. While a shower or thunderstorm is possible late in the day given the high heat and humidity, most of the day will remain dry, and the higher rain chances await Wednesday night into Thursday.
THURSDAY
As our slow moving cold front lives up to its name and only inches east through the area on Thursday, expect a mostly cloudy and still humid day, but a less hot one given the clouds and higher rain chances. Highs will still be in the mid 80s but with the high humidity in place and an approaching cold front, expect some showers and a few thunderstorms as well throughout the day. Heavy rain is the main concern with the tropical air mass in place, with the severe threat marginal at best and mostly towards the Interstate 95 corridor. Up to 0.25" of rain will likely be the average rain across the area, with some spots seeing little and others as much as 0.50" or more if any slow moving downpours persist over any one spot. Depending on how quickly our front can clear the coast, there is the possibility of some late day drying, especially the farther west you travel.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
High pressure will build in from Canada and lead to less heat and humidity behind our front, which may just weaken and hang out off the East Coast into the weekend. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday and still at least some sunshine on Saturday, with a gradual cooling trend as Friday's highs remain in the low 80s and Saturday eases back into the upper 70s. While there could be a shower north and west of the Lehigh Valley later Saturday, most of the start of the weekend looks dry. Things could change thereafter.
SUNDAY
Later in the weekend, a trough, or dip in the jet stream, will dig and set up shop over the Great Lakes and Northeast, perhaps into early next week. And there's even the chance a cut-off low could forming by then as well. Remember we had one a few weeks back, and they are notoriously hard to predict. If and where that sets up will determine if Sunday into next week is fairly dry and comfortable with a good deal of sunshine, or something a bit more unsettled. For now, after a dry Friday and mainly dry Saturday, the forecast is a partly sunny one with a daily chance of a shower or thunderstorm in a muddled weather pattern. Hopefully, specifics can be determined once the details of a fairly complex weather pattern for June gets resolved.