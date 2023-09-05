Summer may "unofficially" be over, but our summery weather pattern will keep right on going past the holiday.
It will certainly feel like the dog days of summer straight through much of this upcoming week. Ironically, the hottest stretch of weather this summer appears to be coming this week, with 90-degree heat likely through Thursday.
All the while, our weather remains partly to mostly sunny and dry, with no rain in the forecast until later Thursday into Friday when a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead of a cold front.
That front and shower chance may linger into the start of next weekend, but it appears fairly likely the temperatures will at least be dropping back to more seasonable levels with a gradual drop in humidity over the course of the weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
This time looks to be hottest and stickiest days of this late season stretch, with highs around 90-95 degrees, and perhaps even some record highs being challenged.
Expect hazy sunshine mixed with a few clouds through Wednesday, with low to mid 90s for our actual highs, and the heat index creeping a bit higher into the mid to upper 90s when the humidity is factored in.
There's still no real chance of rain in sight through mid-week, so don't cover up or put away those air conditioners just yet even though it’s now September.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The heat and humidity will likely continue Thursday and perhaps into Friday as well, as we await a cold front on Friday. That cold front will lead to a slight chance for a PM shower or thunderstorm on Thursday, then perhaps a little greater chance for some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms on Friday.
Thursday should definitely still feature hot high temperatures near or a few ticks above 90 degrees.
Depending on the timing of the front for Friday, we'll either be in the mid 80s and humid but not as hot if the front is quicker and brings more clouds and an earlier rain chance, or upper 80s to near 90 degrees if the front is slower.
We should see a return to more seasonably warm lower 80s for highs next weekend.
TRACK THE WEATHER: