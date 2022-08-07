As promised, Sunday brought another hot and sticky day to the area, and it was in fact a little hotter than Saturday as both 90° high temperatures and near 100° heat indices were more common. As a result, thunderstorms were a little more common too, but still hit or miss in nature, mostly focused north of Blue Mountain as of mid-Sunday afternoon. We'll rinse and repeat our hazy, hot, and humid forecast yet again for a few more days, with highs back up in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday and the continued chance of a few spotty thunderstorms here and there each afternoon and evening, but much of the time is dry and storm-free. A slow moving cold front will drop south through the area Wednesday into Thursday, breaking the string of 90-degree heat but sparking a better chance of a few t-storms as the high humidity lingers through Thursday morning. Drier, comfier, and sunnier weather arrives late in the week, with Friday and next weekend featuring seasonably warm sunshine and more comfortable highs in the low 80s with lower humidity levels as well.
TONIGHT
Expect a partly cloudy, warm, and muggy night, like the last few, with lows in the low 70s by Monday morning. While most of the night is dry, there can be a few lingering showers or thunderstorms through early to mid-evening, but any activity should diminish shortly after sunset. The severe threat is pretty low in terms of wind or hail, but any storm could produce lightning and heavy rain, but will be hit or miss in nature, and likely more miss than hit.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
These are the last two 90-something-degree days for a while, with highs around 90-95° expected both Monday and Tuesday with the high humidity making it feel hotter still. Expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine, with just a spotty late day t-storm on Monday and a better chance for a few afternoon or overnight thunderstorms on Tuesday as a cold front slowly approaches from the north and west. Most of the time is dry, with the heat and humidity and the lingering heat wave the main weather headline the first half of the week.
WENDESDAY INTO THURSDAY
Our next cold front slides down from the north. This one should have more success at making it all the way through our area, unlike its predecessors which have all stalled nearby. That bodes well for those that want some comfier air later in the week. Any heat wave should break Wednesday as more clouds and our highest rain chances will keep temperatures in the 80s instead of the 90s, but it will remain quite sticky on Wednesday. While it won't be a washout, this is our best chance for some scattered showers and storms as our front slowly snakes its way south through Pennsylvania and New Jersey Wednesday into Thursday. Clouds and showers may linger early Thursday, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley, with humidity slowly lowering during the day and some clearing and drying working in from the north.
FRIDAY INTO NEXT WEEKEND
We'll have to watch an upper level trough on Friday, which could pop a few showers if it's deep enough and strong enough. Either way, the big story later this week is the much cooler and comfier air that will arrive Friday into the weekend, with highs back in the low 80s, with some upper 70s not out of the question either with a deeper trough. Expect partly sunny skies on Friday then a mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant weekend.
