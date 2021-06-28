The heat is on, and so is the humidity, as today was the second straight day of 90-degree high temperatures and heat indices as high as 95 to 100 degrees. Come Tuesday, our second heat wave of the season should be made official with three straight 90-degree days in the books, with similar numbers and a similar feel to today. The same can be said about Wednesday too, before some late week relief arrives in the form of a slow moving cold front, with emphasis on slow. As it eases its way south through the Mid-Atlantic from Thursday through Saturday, it will likely spell the end to what will be a 4-day heat wave. However, the humidity will linger a few extra days, and that front coupled with the tropical air mass in place will mean an increasing chance of some showers and slow moving thunderstorms, with the threat of some localized flooding possible due to some repetitive heavier downpours in some spots. By the July Fourth holiday weekend, it will be noticeably cooler with highs only in the 70s to near 80 degrees. While our pesky front may finally slide off the coast, an unsettled pattern may remain over the Northeast through the holiday, which may prolong our daily chances for some wet weather.
TONIGHT
We've traded those cool and comfy nights last week for some sticky and summery nights this week. So expect partly cloudy skies and a very warm and muggy night, the type where air conditioners will likely be working well into the night to keep you cool. Outside of a stray late afternoon or early evening thundershower, mainly in the higher elevations, we'll stay dry through the night.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
The heat dome will remain in place through mid-week, which means another pair of hazy, hot, and humid days with highs into the low 90s each afternoon. Factor in the stubbornly high humidity, and the heat index will again approach 100 degrees at times for some of us. An isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible each afternoon and evening, especially over the higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley. But any storm should be fairly spotty and short-lived, so don’t expect too many storms to cool you off through Wednesday. Remember to stay hydrated, keep cool and limit exertion time outdoors, and check on pets and the elderly, and others sensitive to intense heat and humidity.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
As our slow moving front drops south through the area, it will be the trigger and the focus for some scattered showers and storms, with the potential for a strong to severe thunderstorm or two but more so for flash flooding, given the slow movement of the front and any storms that may develop along it. The most likely time for heavy downpours and severe weather for most of our area is centered on Thursday and Thursday night, although chances may linger into Friday, especially the farther south you travel. While it will remain warm and especially humid on Thursday, relief will gradually build in. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s on Thursday, then 70s by Friday and Saturday.
JULY 4TH WEEKEND
Our front may slide off the coast, but a trough, or dip in the jet stream, will likely hang out across the Northeast through the holiday weekend, leading to some cooler than average temperatures for the Fourth and perhaps some lingering unsettled weather, especially Saturday. For now, we'll forecast a mix of sun and clouds both days, with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and near 80° on Sunday. Our average high for the Fourth of July should be in the mid 80s, so this will be on the cooler side of things. While a few showers and thunderstorms are still possible, more so Saturday, no washouts are expected, and the activity should be less widespread than Thursday and Friday. So it's better than Memorial Day weekend but not perfect, so there is room for improvements.
TRACK THE WEATHER: