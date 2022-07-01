The month of June has come to an end and it was cooler than normal, but one of the warmer days we've seen this month occurred on Thursday with plentiful sunshine sending highs into the mid to upper 80s.
While June brought few, and in some cases no 90-degree high temperatures, July will kick off with a hot and humid day on Friday as afternoon highs hit the lower 90s.
As the heat and humidity continue to increase, so too will our chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, specifically from late today through late Saturday.
As a cold front slowly slides south through the area over the three day holiday weekend, drier and less humid air should gradually build in for much of the area for most of Sunday and the Fourth on Monday.
Expect seasonably warm highs mostly in the mid 80s over the holiday weekend, with Saturday the only sticky weekend day before the humidity slowly lowers through July 4th. After Friday, there's no additional 90° days in the forecast through next week, although 80s will remain plentiful.
FRIDAY
As we enter the new month, it will certainly feel like July with a hot and humid day and rare 90-degree day, at least rare for this summer so far. It's one and done for the 90-degree heat, with highs around 90-95° expected along with noticeably stickier humidity levels as well.
With the hotter and more humid weather, we'll introduce the chance of a few showers or thunderstorms into the forecast, as early as mid to late afternoon, but especially for areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
Tonight, anyone is fair game for a shower or thunderstorm, although it certainly won't rain all or even most of the night.
It will be a warm and muggy night though with lows not far from 70 degrees.
SATURDAY
The first half of the weekend will be the stickiest and most unsettled part of the holiday weekend, but no washouts are expected. Instead, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on a still humid but less hot Saturday, and our best chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some heavier downpours are possible if you see a storm, given the higher humidity, and a few severe storms are possible with some damaging winds.
Much of the area is under a 'slight' risk for severe storms on Saturday, with Saturday highs back in the seasonably warm mid 80s and not as hot as Friday. Our cold front should slowly press south through Pennsylvania and New Jersey Saturday into Sunday, perhaps stalling out somewhere around Delmarva.
SUNDAY
While that front may lurk just to our south, it should be far enough away for a mostly dry and somewhat less humid and more comfortable day as well.
Expect clouds to break for some sunshine, and partly sunny skies and seasonably warm mid 80s to take us through the bulk of the day.
If there were to be a shower or thunderstorm pop up on Sunday, it would likely be closer to the front, towards the South Jersey and Delaware beaches and on Delmarva too.
MONDAY (July 4TH)
This will be the best overall odds for your driest weekend day, and least humid too, as the two usually go hand in hand.
Expect partly sunny skies with more tolerable humidity levels, and seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s. So the weather should cooperate for most parades, firework displays, and other Fourth of July celebrations, with minimal rain chances the way things look right now.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Tuesday and Wednesday look partly sunny, with a few thunderstorms sneaking back into the forecast on Tuesday followed by a mainly dry Wednesday. The 90-degree heat remains strangely absent from the forecast through next week, with highs in the mid 80s and remaining close to average for early July.