Higher humidity will return today to the area and for the rest of the week through the weekend and even through early next week as well.
With the higher humidity comes higher chances for at least scattered showers and thunderstorms each day.
No one day will be a washout, but certain days are more likely to see some thunderstorms, while others may stay mostly or even entirely dry. Given how much rain has fallen over the past few weeks, there is the chance for any locally heavy downpours to create some localized flooding, but not as widespread or as intense as last Sunday.
Highs most days will be around 85-90 degrees, seasonably warm to occasionally hot, but nothing too hot for mid-summer.
Muggy overnight lows will be close to 70 degrees each night.
While timing may change, right now it looks like Thursday evening into Friday, and then again later Saturday night into Sunday would be windows where thunderstorms may be a bit more widespread.
We'll continue to keep the very hot weather away, as well as any hope for a drier summer weather pattern.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY
Thursday will be a typical mid-July day, with partly sunny skies and seasonably hot and sticky summer weather, with highs around the 90 degree mark.
While most of the day is dry there will be a better shower or thunderstorm chance after sunset.
There could be one or two storms that pop up or approach very late in the day, however, a good chunk of the day on Thursday looks dry.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
During this time period lies our better chance of some scattered showers and storms, but again, scattered is the key word and it won't rain everywhere or rain most of the time.
However, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with a few thunderstorms around, then a mix of clouds and hazy sun on Friday with a few more scattered thunderstorms as well.
Overnight lows remain around the 70° mark, with afternoon highs on Friday perhaps a few degrees off of the previous few days, with mid 80s likely the rule with continued high humidity.
THIS WEEKEND
The upcoming weekend will feature a classic summery pattern - one with a mix of clouds, some sun, and a few thunderstorms.
Saturday looks to be the less stormy and drier of the two, with just a few isolated t-storms.
Then Saturday night and Sunday, thunderstorms may increase a bit in coverage and intensity. Given that, Saturday will likely be the hotter of the two, with more sun and less t-storms, with highs in mid to upper 80s.
Sunday may be a little less hot with more clouds and t-storms, with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Neither day is a washout, but have those rain delay plans in case you get stormed on while enjoying any outdoor activities this weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A consistent temperature trend will linger into next with no big temperature swings or big heat. Humidity won't be going anywhere anytime soon but should be tolerable.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds to start the week along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm Monday and Tuesday.
Finally, it looks like we'll see more dry time by this time next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: