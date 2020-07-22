Weather Alert

NJZ009-010-012-013-020-027-PAZ060>062-101-103-105-230000- /O.CON.KPHI.HT.Y.0004.200722T1500Z-200723T0000Z/ Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Western Monmouth-Ocean- Southeastern Burlington-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester- Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Jackson, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 300 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values as high as 96 to 101 this afternoon. * WHERE...Parts of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. * WHEN...From 11:00 AM this morning until 8:00 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity levels will create the potential for heat related health issues. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned location, stay out of the sun, and check on elderly relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstance. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce your risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$