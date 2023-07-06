Wednesday featured partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid conditions around 90° for afternoon high temperatures. We'll have another hot and humid day on Thursday with highs again near 90 degrees, and while it's mainly dry, there could be a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, although coverage should be fairly isolated. Thereafter, our daily thunderstorm chances will increase later Friday and Saturday with some scattered mainly afternoon and evening activity, then more widespread showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday, likely the wettest days of the forecast. As a result of more clouds and higher rain chances, the heat will back off, with highs settling back into the mid and then low 80s over the weekend and into early next week. While the heat backs off a bit, the humidity is with us for the duration, as a sticky and stormy pattern continues.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY
Thursday will be another hot and humid day with partly sunny skies and highs again around the 90-degree mark, give or take a few degrees. Factor in the high humidity, and it will feel like the middle and upper 90s across the area. While it's another largely dry day, there is a chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, but activity would be fairly isolated and most likely from the Lehigh Valley north and west.
FRIDAY
We'll wrap up the week with a hazy, very warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s, not quite as hot as the previous few days but still feeling like 90-degrees or better given the continued high humidity. As a cold front approaches later in the day, there is a better chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, especially in Pennsylvania but the threat may eventually extend into New Jersey towards evening or overnight.
THIS WEEKEND
Another sticky and stormy weekend looks to be in the cards, much like last weekend, with some hazy sun on a warm and humid Saturday and only a few scattered mainly afternoon thunderstorms, then more widespread showers and storms on Sunday. The heat will continue to ease as rain chances rise, with mid 80s likely for highs on Saturday then low 80s on Sunday, likely the wetter of the two weekend days. Heavy downpours are the primary concern given the high humidity, with some localized flooding possible, as well as a stronger or gustier storm at times. Showers and storms likely continue into Monday, with chances diminishing through mid-week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: