TODAY:
Hot and humid with clouds and sun; heavy afternoon showers and thunderstorm (drenching downpours). High: 90
TONIGHT:
An early heavy shower or t-storm; otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 70
TOMORROW:
More clouds than sun, still somewhat hot, and humid with a heavy shower or t-storm around. High: 87 Low: 72
Thursday was a very hot day with hazy sunshine combined with high humidity and afternoon high temperatures soaring into the mid 90s. With the humidity factored in, many felt like they were around or just above 100 degrees during the afternoon. Temperatures fell short of record highs across the region Thursday afternoon. A cold front slowly approaching from our north and west is starting to touch off a couple showers and thunderstorms and we’ll allow for a few of these early on this evening. Chances will increase the next couple days for scattered showers and thunderstorms as the aforementioned cold front moves closer and stalls out across the region. The more unsettled pattern combined with more cloud cover will help to knock temperatures down a little, however the humidity will remain quite high. The stalled front stays with us into the weekend keeping storm chances in the forecast, with Saturday featuring a better chance to see anything compared to Sunday. We’ll keep the high humidity around into next week with just an isolated storm chance on Monday followed by a greater chance for storms late Tuesday into Wednesday as another cold front approaches from the north and west clashing with the humid air. We are looking at a pretty classic summery pattern of heat, humidity, and t-storms for quite some time.
FRIDAY
A cold front will move into the region today leading to a mix of clouds and sun as humidity values remain quite high. With the limited sunshine at least, it won’t be as hot as Thursday with highs topping out around 90 degrees. Never-the-less, with the humidity factored in, it will still feel like it’s several degrees into the 90s, and a few spots south of the Lehigh Valley may still see the heat index approach 100 degrees during the afternoon. The clash of the cold front with the humid air will produce more widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily Friday afternoon and early Friday evening. Similar to Thursday evening, severe concerns will be low, but a couple storm cells may produce strong winds and flooding downpours.
THE WEEKEND
The cold front that moves in on Friday will stall out across the region and linger into our weekend making for an unsettled start. While Saturday shouldn’t be a washout, we can expect clouds and limited sunshine along with a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, primarily during the PM hours. At least with this unsettled pattern and increasing cloud cover, temperatures will continue to get knocked down as highs Saturday are expected to be seasonable in the upper 80s. It will still be quite humid regardless. Our stalled front is expected to wash out on Sunday meaning that day is likely a bit sunnier and drier, although we still can’t entirely rule out a stray afternoon/early evening shower or thunderstorm. With more sunshine expected Sunday, high temperatures look to rebound a little climbing back to around 90 degrees. Storm chances over the weekend, just like the end of the week, have very limited severe concerns, but could still produce an isolated cell with damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY NEXT WEEK
The new work week likely starts off mainly dry on Monday as any leftover energy from the stalled front over the weekend completely fizzles out. Bermuda high pressure will flex its muscles again, and we’ll likely see another hazy, hot, and humid day Monday with a southwesterly wind flow as afternoon highs reach the low to mid 90s. With the humidity remaining high, the atmosphere also will remain unstable, but any shower or thunderstorm looks very isolated as of now. On Tuesday however, another cold front is expected to drop in from our north and west, and this will likely lead to an uptick in scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day as that high humidity is not going anywhere anytime soon. Out ahead of the cold front Tuesday, southwesterly wind flow will continue to pump in the heat keeping high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. It does appear by mid to late week, temperatures will drop off drastically through the 80s as we get behind the aforementioned cold front.