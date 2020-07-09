A weakening cold front (or surface trough) slid into Pennsylvania and New Jersey from the north and northwest early on Wednesday resulting in a cloudier day overall and firing up downpours and thunderstorms. While the increased cloud cover did stunt the temperatures a bit, it was still near to slightly above average day on Wednesday as humidity levels remained high. By Thursday morning that cold front will washout as high pressure nudges its way in from the Ohio River Valley. This will result in another mainly dry day across eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey with any showers and thunderstorms that do fire up being very isolated and primarily across the higher elevations to the north. Thursday will also be the warmest with temperatures reaching into the low 90s as humidity levels continue to run high. Humidity levels, cloud cover, and the chance for rain will all increase Friday and Saturday, while temperatures move in the opposite direction falling back into the 80s. All of this can be attributed to an area low pressure working its way up the East Coast from the Carolinas while another cold front is waiting patiently to our west over the Great Lakes. The cold front will pass through the region late Saturday, so the threat of rain will diminish a bit. However, a little more sunshine combined with warmer and still humid conditions should create enough instability to spark a stray shower or thunderstorm in spots. Our next low will race across the Great Lakes and into the Mid-Atlantic on Monday giving us the opportunity for a late-day or nighttime shower and thunderstorm after slightly above average day temperature-wise.
THURSDAY
While Thursday starts off with some clouds and patchy fog, it ends sun-filled with temperatures soaring past 90-degrees. So, after a couple of days off, it's right back to it! The humidity, which hasn't really gone anywhere this week, is still around Thursday with dew points in the upper 60s. And while ridging will keep the area mainly dry, there's a chance someone to the north gets a stray shower or thunderstorms during the afternoon.
FRIDAY
Our pattern turns cloudier and more unsettled again on Friday as a coastal low works its way north from the Carolinas, through Delmarva and New Jersey before moving out to sea Friday night. This will lead to periods of rain with some heavy downpours and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day. Cloudier skies, rain, and the easterly flow created by this coastal low all equate to a cooler, but seasonable day as highs top out in the middle 80s with slightly more humid conditions. We will need to watch for the potential for some flooding during the day and at night.
SATURDAY
By Saturday, our coastal low will have moved on, but a surface cold front waiting off to our north and west on Friday will be poised to swing through. This will lead to more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday along with high humidity and more clouds than sun. Saturday’s highs are expected to reach the upper 80s.
SUNDAY
Saturday’s cold front will be exiting to the east on Sunday. However, the combination of an upper-level trough moving through the Northeast and the instability resulting from the daytime heat and humidity may still lead to a shower or thunderstorm is a few spots. Highs should once again reach the upper 80s to near 90° and while it will still be humidity early in the day look for it to fall off a bit by nightfall.
MONDAY
An area of low pressure is sliding through the Great Lakes and into the Northeast Monday, leading to increasing clouds and perhaps some showers and thunderstorms later in the day. This will keep high temperatures a few degrees short of 90, though humidity levels will likely still make the day feel uncomfortable.